Jennifer Lopez turned a twenty-foot walk to an SUV into a full internet event, and fans have had enough. The 55-year-old singer and actress was in New York on 13 May 2026 for Netflix's 2026 Upfront presentation, where she took the stage at Sunset Pier 94 Studios to promote her upcoming rom-com Office Romance, co-starring Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein and set for release on 5 June 2026. What happened inside the venue generated the expected press buzz; what happened outside her hotel afterwards generated something else entirely.

Video footage circulating on X shows Lopez allegedly waiting inside her hotel lobby for the surrounding crowd to disperse before stepping out to walk to her waiting car, a move that critics online described as a choreographed paparazzi moment staged at the public's expense.

The Viral Exit That Set Off Backlash

The clip quickly racked up views across social media, with Lopez appearing in an all-brown designer outfit, oversized sunglasses in place, timing her emergence from the building with the precision of a red carpet entrance. According to multiple fan accounts, a crowd of pedestrians was held back to allow the star a clear path for the brief walk to her vehicle.

This is peak celebrity nonsense: Jennifer Lopez literally waiting for the crowd to clear before doing a 20 foot walk to her car, just to stage her paparazzi exit.



I'm so over celebrity culture pic.twitter.com/OTbouZokHZ — TaraBull (@TaraBull) May 15, 2026

Conservative commentator TaraBull was among the first to frame the moment bluntly. 'This is peak celebrity nonsense,' she wrote on X. 'Jennifer Lopez literally waiting for the crowd to clear before doing a 20 foot walk to her car, just to stage her paparazzi exit. I'm so over celebrity culture.' The post resonated quickly, drawing thousands of interactions from users who shared the same frustration.

Jennifer Lopez reached peak cringe. It’s beyond her dancing on stage in bikini outfits.



How self-obsessed is this woman?



1st clip-she waits for the ‘public’ to clear out to model to her car!

2nd clip -she does a catwalk on the sidewalk.



Honey, stop calling paps for this crap🤣 pic.twitter.com/QlHCzAIFhW — Hanz (@fashionistaera) May 16, 2026

The replies piled on just as fast. User @fashionistaera kept it short: 'How self-obsessed is this woman?' @asianmomriot took a different angle, directing their remarks at a woman with a child visible in the footage who was held back by the crowd pause: 'The woman with the child. If I was her I would have really, really taken my time. There's nothing more satisfying than annoying and delaying self-important people with fake self-righteousness.'

The woman with the child.



If I was her I would have really, really taken my time.



There's nothing more satisfying than annoying and delaying self-important people with fake self-righteousness 😈 pic.twitter.com/U9RLPfjIDx — Asian Mom Riot (@asianmomriot) May 15, 2026

Supporters of Lopez pushed back, arguing the criticism was overblown. Several pointed out that any high-profile celebrity navigating New York footpaths uses security teams to manage crowd flow, and that the clip revealed more about internet culture's appetite for outrage than it did about Lopez's character. Lopez has not publicly addressed the incident, and her representatives had not issued a statement at time of writing.

A Pattern That Fans Say Keeps Repeating

For long-time followers of Lopez's public persona, the New York exit moment arrived with a sense of familiarity. The backlash was not the first time footage of the 'On the Floor' star's off-stage behaviour had overtaken coverage of her actual work.

At the 2024 Met Gala, where Lopez served as a co-chair alongside Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Anna Wintour, a TikTok clip posted by USA Today senior news editor Anika Reed went viral for a different reason. Reed asked Lopez on the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase: 'Who are you wearing tonight?' Lopez glanced at her briefly, replied 'Schiaparelli,' and walked on without further engagement.

Reed captioned her own post lightly, calling Lopez her 'birthday twin,' but the comments section had a sharper reaction, with viewers describing the look Lopez gave as a 'crazy up and down stare' and her tone as dismissive.

Then came January 2026. At the Golden Globes, footage from E!'s Glambot station showed Lopez being greeted warmly by host Cathy Walliser, who said, 'Hi, my dear. Lovely to see you again, you look amazing.' Lopez glanced up briefly from looking down, replied 'Hi' and 'Nice to see you,' and never made eye contact. When Walliser asked if she had a pose in mind, Lopez responded without words, simply showing him her intended position.

Thousands of comments characterised the exchange as dismissive, and the clip spread widely before the ceremony had even concluded.

Office Romance in Background as Real Story Moves Outside

The irony of this week's episode is hard to miss. Lopez was in New York to promote a film literally titled Office Romance, a project she told Upfront attendees 'might be my favourite one I've ever done.'

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Co-star Brett Goldstein, who also co-wrote the film, said at the Upfront: 'Netflix brought me closer to my dream of making an old-school rom-com with Jennifer Lopez, the queen of romantic comedies. I honestly can't believe it happened.' The presentation at Sunset Pier 94 Studios was by most accounts a success. The film is positioned as a deliberate pivot for Lopez, who has spent much of her recent Netflix run in action titles including The Mother and Atlas, and Office Romance represents a return to the genre she built much of her career on.

That commercial context made the timing of the outside footage somewhat unfortunate for the film's publicity cycle. A moment designed to generate paparazzi coverage instead generated commentary about celebrity entitlement, and the conversation about Lopez's behaviour swamped coverage of the event she had actually attended. Office Romance streams on Netflix from 5 June 2026; the exit footage had already been seen by more people than most film trailers.

In the attention economy, even a twenty-foot walk can outrun a rom-com trailer, and Jennifer Lopez may be the only star in the world who could make that happen.