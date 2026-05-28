The Pentagon on 22 May 2026 released a second trove of once-classified images and video footage of unexplained flying objects over the United States, reigniting the debate over whether extra-terrestrial life has already reached our skies.

This latest data dump follows significant July 2023 Congressional hearings, where whistleblowers alleged the existence of secret government programmes aimed at reverse-engineering recovered alien craft.

Senior figures within the US defence and intelligence world alleged that crash retrieval and reverse‑engineering programmes operated in the shadows of the state. Since then, unidentified aerial phenomena have shifted from late‑night talk radio to formal briefings, Pentagon task forces, and careful statements from scientists who, until recently, would have avoided the topic entirely.

One of those scientists is an aerospace engineer whose analysis underpins much of the current scepticism. Writing from the perspective of someone who designs aircraft and spacecraft, he argues that if aliens are visiting, they are confronting an astonishing list of physical and engineering hurdles. His case does not rely on ridicule or hand‑waving, but on numbers: distances, speeds, fuel requirements and the brutal environment of interstellar space.

Donald Trump: "We are releasing information regarding Extraterrestrials" 👽😱



The President is going to disclose the truth about Aliens & UFO's 🛸 pic.twitter.com/ZWRCvcnclh — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) May 27, 2026

Interstellar Aliens And The Tyranny Of Distance

There is no evidence of intelligent alien life anywhere in our solar system. That pushes any hypothetical visitors out to other stars in the Milky Way. The closest candidate, Proxima Centauri, sits 4.25 light-years away, roughly 25 trillion miles, or about 40 trillion kilometres. The engineer offers a simple analogy. If Earth were shrunk to the size of a pea, Proxima Centauri would be as far away as New York is from Sydney.

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Even that is likely optimistic. Only a fraction of stars are expected to host planets with the right conditions for intelligence to emerge. The nearest alien civilisation, if it exists at all, is probably much farther away than Proxima. That scale exposes the first problem. Any trip to Earth would not be a daring dash across space but a journey lasting decades, perhaps centuries, with all the accumulating risks of equipment failure, collisions and plain bad luck.

Yet physics immediately bites. Nothing with mass can reach or exceed the speed of light, about 186,000 miles per second. Long before you got close to that, engineering limits would kick in: how much fuel you can carry, how strong your structure must be, how much heat and stress it can endure. Studies tend to settle on a pragmatic cruising speed of about 19,000 miles per second, or 30,000 kilometres per second, roughly 10% of the speed of light. At that rate, a ten‑light‑year trip still takes a century.

Why Aliens Would Need Impossible Engines

Reaching even that modest fraction of the speed of light is a monstrous challenge. In the near‑vacuum of interstellar space, there is no air to slow a ship, which means no drag once you are up to speed. That sounds like an advantage, and in one sense it is. You could, in theory, fire your engines hard at the start, then coast. The problem arrives at the destination. With no atmosphere, there is nothing to brake against. You have to spend roughly as much energy slowing down as you did speeding up.

Exotic ideas have been floated. One uses immense lasers back home to push a reflective sail on the spacecraft. Photons from the beam exert pressure on the sail, gradually pushing the ship up to speed. The upside is obvious. The fuel and the heavy power plant stay at home. The downside is just as stark. The energy required would be staggering, and the system gives you no way to decelerate when you reach Earth. At best, it is a one‑way, fly‑past mission, or part of a more complex hybrid scheme.

So the conversation returns to rockets, the workhorse of human spaceflight. Rockets create thrust by hurling exhaust backwards. Point that way, and you can slow down again. But rockets suffer a vicious spiral. They must carry their own fuel, the payload, and then more fuel to move that fuel, and then more again. The total fuel mass explodes into absurdity.

Chemical rockets, which power every human space mission so far, barely scratch the energy potential of their propellants. On the engineer's numbers, trying to drive an interstellar ship at 10% of the speed of light with chemical propulsion would require more fuel than the mass of the observable universe. The phrase 'physically impossible' is overused. Here, it is almost an understatement.

More exotic options look better on paper. Antimatter propulsion, where matter and antimatter annihilate to produce pure energy, is theoretically close to perfect. In principle, you could reach a tenth of light speed with fuel making up less than a quarter of the ship's mass. Yet antimatter is so hard to create and store that laboratories have so far produced less than 20 billionths of a gram, surviving only fractions of a second, at costs in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Nuclear fusion sits somewhere between ambition and fantasy. It uses the same process that powers the Sun, and could, in theory, deliver around ten million times more energy per kilogram than a chemical rocket. Even then, according to the calculations cited, a fusion‑driven ship cruising at 19,000 miles per second would need fuel equivalent to 150 times the mass of the rest of the spacecraft. Tanks that vast would have to be both ultra‑lightweight and extraordinarily secure, a design contradiction that would make most engineers wince.

And this assumes our hypothetical aliens have already solved the not‑minor issue of building compact, reliable fusion or antimatter reactors and converting their output cleanly into thrust. Those are problems human researchers have not cracked, even at the laboratory scale.

Aliens, Cosmic Dust And A Thousand Little Nightmares

Distance and fuel are only the opening act. At 10 per cent of light speed, the thin fog of hydrogen atoms between the stars becomes a blast of radiation. Microscopic grains of dust turn into bullets. A single speck, at those closing speeds, hits with the energy of a .22‑calibre round. To keep a crew alive, any visiting aliens would need a flying fortress with layers of shielding and probably complex magnetic defences. All of that adds mass, which in turn demands still more fuel.

The engineer describes interstellar ship design as a cruel sequence of filters. You want it fast but safe, heavily shielded but light, powerful but efficient. Each new requirement narrows the options. Push the constraints far enough and the number of possible designs falls to zero. There is no single law of physics that rules out a voyage to Earth. It is the accumulation of hundreds of extreme, often conflicting engineering demands that makes it look implausible.

The 'Alien' has been revealed from Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day 👽



Why do Grey aliens look so eerily human?



Big heads, thin bodies, long fingers, eyes, ears, mouth, bipedal etc.



Convergent evolution or future humans? pic.twitter.com/0AAlr7w4aX — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) May 27, 2026

None of this proves the Pentagon footage is mundane, or that aliens are definitely not here. Official US releases so far have stopped well short of confirming any extraterrestrial origin, and nothing in the public record establishes that claim. Until credible evidence appears, any assertion that visiting spacecraft are of alien manufacture remains unverified and should be treated with a healthy degree of caution.

If, one day, a craft does arrive in our skies and stands up to scrutiny, the usual questions will follow: where they came from, what they want, and what they are. Yet, as the aerospace scientist points out, the question that might reveal the most about the universe is far more practical and far more unnerving. It is simply this. Given the physics we know, how on Earth did they get here?