Aaron Taylor-Johnson's marriage has once again become the subject of online debate after new rumours linked the British actor to singer and actress Ariana Grande. The online chatter has reignited public discussion about his relationship with his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, and the 23-year age gap between them.

Sam Taylor-Johnson, whose full name is Samantha Louise Taylor-Johnson OBE (née Taylor-Wood), was born on 4 March 1967. Aaron Taylor-Johnson was born in 1990, creating an age difference of 23 years between the pair. When they met, Aaron was 18 and Sam was 42, a fact that continues to divide opinion among fans.

The age gap between Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

The two met in 2008 on the set of Nowhere Boy, Sam Taylor-Johnson's directorial debut. The film, released in 2009, told the story of the early life of Beatles legend John Lennon. At the time, Sam was an established artist and filmmaker, while Aaron was a rising actor cast in the lead role.

Their relationship reportedly developed during and after filming, leading to public scrutiny due to the noticeable age gap. Despite the criticism, the couple went on to marry and have two daughters together. Over the years, they have largely kept their private life away from the spotlight, though public attention resurfaces whenever the actor's name trends online.

Sam Taylor-Johnson's career and recognition

Before her work in film, Sam Taylor-Johnson was known as part of the Young British Artists, a group that gained prominence in the 1990s for their bold and experimental works. Her film Nowhere Boy earned critical praise, and she went on to direct major projects such as Fifty Shades of Grey and A Million Little Pieces. In recognition of her contributions to the arts, she was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Her professional achievements, however, have often been overshadowed by public fascination with her personal life. Many discussions surrounding her marriage to Aaron Taylor-Johnson focus more on their unconventional beginnings than her work as a director.

The Ariana Grande dating rumours

Recent social media activity has placed the couple back under the spotlight after rumours circulated that Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been seen dining with Ariana Grande. One viral 'blind item' described a 'married three-named actor' who was spotted with an 'A-list singer and actress', which many fans assumed referred to Aaron and Ariana.

if there was anyone who could get aaron taylor johnson out of that relationship it’d be ariana this makes perfect sense pic.twitter.com/go5N9IlvWh — justin (@coolnostaIgia) October 21, 2025

The claims gained traction when an image appeared online that seemed to show the two out together. However, a TikTok user later revealed that the picture was photoshopped; the original image was actually of Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson. Neither Ariana Grande nor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has commented on the rumours, though fans continue to speculate on social media.

Fans' divided reactions online

Many fans have reacted strongly to the rumours, with some jokingly supporting the idea of Ariana Grande 'saving' Aaron Taylor-Johnson from his marriage. One user on X wrote: 'Ariana allegedly going on a date w Aaron Taylor SAVE HIM ARIANA SAVE HIM.' Another user commented on the shifting tone of online debates about celebrity relationships, writing: 'Women: ADULTERY IS BAD! Ariana Grande is seen out at lunch with Aaron Taylor Johnson Women: ADULTERY IS BAD some of the time. Go head Ariana.'

What Aaron Taylor-Johnson said about his wife

Despite the persistent rumours, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has shown continued affection for his wife in public posts. On Sam's most recent birthday, he shared a tribute on Instagram that read: 'Happy Birthday gorgeous! Love spending every moment with you.' The message, shared with millions of followers, was widely seen as a quiet response to speculation about their relationship.

For now, there is no evidence that Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ariana Grande are dating. The image that sparked the rumours has been proven false, and neither party has addressed the claims.