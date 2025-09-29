Selena Gomez's wedding has reignited a fan debate: did she and Benny Blanco deliberately borrow the Biebers' playbook — or are the parallels simply the work of Hollywood's go-to vendors?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their marriage with personal photos posted on Instagram on 27 September 2025, ending weeks of secrecy about a star-studded celebration in the Santa Barbara area.

The couple's posts were accompanied by effusive captions and photographer credits, and were shared widely by friends, family, and outlets after the ceremony.

Who the Planners Are: What the Records Show



Several outlets report that the couple used the services of veteran planner Mindy Weiss alongside Revelry Event Designers, the same names credited with Justin and Hailey Bieber's 2019 nuptials.

That claim appears in contemporaneous coverage of the Gomez–Blanco weekend and is based on on-the-ground reporting and photographic evidence of vendor vehicles at the venue. Those reports should be read as sourcing a person-on-the-scene and photographic observation rather than an explicit, public confirmation from the vendors themselves.

Mindy Weiss is an established celebrity planner who has publicly discussed working with the Biebers in the past; she has also posted images from that 2019 celebration on her Instagram account, and has given interviews describing her approach: 'I'm always trying to create an event that represents the client', she told People in 2019.

Revelry Event Designers, meanwhile, lists high-profile installations in its portfolio and posts behind-the-scenes footage to its official channels, consistent with the kind of large-scale production seen at celebrity weddings.

Adding to the speculation is the timing: both couples celebrated their weddings in September, a detail fans eagerly highlight as another 'eerie parallel'.

Why Fans Are Drawing the Comparison

Online, the suggestion that Gomez 'copied' the Biebers has been amplified by two simple facts: (1) Mindy Weiss and Revelry have documented histories with Justin and Hailey's reception, and (2) fans often read symbolism into the vendor lists of high-profile ex-partners.

Social posts and threads point to the shared vendor names, similar garden-and-candle aesthetics, and the use of white floral arches, motifs present in both sets of photos, as evidence of overlap. Those reactions have been shared on platforms including X and Reddit, where observers labelled the parallels 'striking' and 'awkward'.

It is important to stress that the similarity of vendors does not equate to imitation. Celebrity planners are specialists in a small, tight network; the same designers, drapers, and florists are often hired by different clients precisely because they can deliver the discreet, technical logistics and aesthetics a household name requires.

The images Selena and Benny released were shot by Petra Collins and show elegant, classic bridal staging, but those aesthetic choices have broad currency in modern celebrity weddings.

The Speculation

For context on celebrity practice, wards of such planners have themselves explained the process. In media interviews and documentary segments, the Biebers discussed their 2019 celebration's behind-the-scenes dynamics, underscoring that stars often defer to trusted teams on execution.

Hailey has said publicly that Justin was 'not very involved' in many planning decisions for their celebration, a remark that underlines how a celebrity's imprint on the event can vary and how much is left to professional vendors.

For many fans, the fascination goes beyond floral arrangements and vendor lists. Selena, Justin, and Hailey have been linked in the public imagination for over a decade, their intertwined history fuelling endless comparisons, speculation, and online discourse.

Whether it is a shared planner, a mirrored aesthetic, or simply parallel life milestones, observers continue to weave the three into a single narrative. That enduring tendency says as much about celebrity culture — and fans' desire to read meaning into every detail — as it does about the weddings themselves.