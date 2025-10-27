A source has revealed to Star Magazine that actor Orlando Bloom may be struggling to accept Katy Perry's blossoming romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to the source, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 48, has grown increasingly envious as Perry, 41, embraces her new relationship with Trudeau.

The 'Firework' hitmaker is said to be enjoying a passionate connection with the 53-year-old politician. The pair have been linked for months, but only recently confirmed their relationship publicly. The news comes just months after Perry and Bloom announced their split in July, ending a six-year engagement.

Despite their separation, the former couple vowed to prioritise co-parenting their five-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Perry has also been open to Bloom about her current relationship. However, an insider revealed that she has been to open that Bloom has begun to feel jealous. This unexpected reaction has stirred emotions for the actor, though friends say it has not changed Perry's mind. 'That ship has sailed', the source explained, noting that Perry is fully focused on her relationship with Trudeau and clearly caught up in the romance.

'Huge Upgrade' Katy Feels that Justin is Better than Her Ex

On Saturday night, Perry and Trudeau were seen hand-in-hand in Paris, France, celebrating Perry's 41st birthday with a night out at the famed Crazy Horse cabaret.

TMZ released footage showing the couple leaving the venue, smiling and intertwined as they headed for their car. Perry wore a sleek red outfit, while Trudeau looked relaxed in a dark suit with an open-collar shirt. Their outing confirmed what many had suspected since summer — that Perry and Trudeau were indeed romantically involved.

A source told Star Magazine that Perry feels her new partner is a 'huge upgrade' from her former fiancé, Bloom. The insider claimed that Perry finds Trudeau's intellect, charm, and confidence incredibly attractive, describing their chemistry as effortless.

Trudeau, who divorced his wife Sophie in 2023 after two decades of marriage, is said to have pursued Perry with quiet determination. He was first seen at her Lifetimes Tour concert in Montreal in July, attending with his daughter Ella-Grace, 16. Since then, Perry and Trudeau have been meeting privately whenever their schedules allow.

Earlier this month, the couple were spotted showing affection aboard a yacht near Santa Barbara, California. Their relationship has since grown stronger, with both reportedly comfortable sharing their happiness in public.

A source also revealed to Star Magazine that Perry appears deeply in love with Trudeau, saying 'Katy can't get enough of this guy'. The insider added, 'Katy is totally caught up with Justin', highlighting how much she values their connection and how central he has become in her life.

As Perry and Trudeau continue to enjoy their time together, attention remains on how Bloom adjusts to his ex's new romance. It has been reported that the actor felt 'humiliated' when he first saw reports of Perry and Trudeau's relationship and found it difficult seeing the woman he once planned to marry move forward so quickly.

For now, Katy Perry appears content, confident, and deeply involved in her relationship with Justin Trudeau, a new chapter that has captured worldwide attention.

IBTimes UK has reached out to the representatives of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry for comments.