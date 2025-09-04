Grammy-winning Canadian rapper Drake has finally put an end to years of speculation about the authenticity of his sculpted midriff.

In a candid appearance on Bobbi Althoff's Not This Again podcast, the 38-year-old rapper denied undergoing plastic surgery and revealed he likely over‑edited a sweaty gym photo using Facetune, sparking the absurd abs frenzy.

The comments came after years of speculation from fans and critics, fuelled by shirtless photos and social media debates.

The Rumours Around Drake's Abs

Speculation over Drake's physique began as early as 2019, when images of the rapper on holiday in Barbados led to a wave of online chatter. Social media users accused him of undergoing cosmetic surgery, including procedures sometimes referred to as abdominal etching or 'fake abs.' The rumours intensified after a viral shirtless selfie he posted in 2020, prompting widespread comments and memes that questioned his natural look.

In 2023, the accusations resurfaced when fans on TikTok circulated old photos comparing Drake's earlier build to more recent images. Many claimed the changes were too drastic to be the result of fitness alone. These claims continued to shadow his public appearances, despite the rapper rarely addressing them directly.

Drake Responds For First Time

In a new interview with Page Six, Drake responded plainly when pressed about whether he had surgery to sculpt his stomach muscles. 'Yeah, they don't look like that,' he said, dismissing the suggestion with humour. The comment marked the first time he directly addressed the speculation in detail.

Drake added that he has long dealt with rumours about his body, noting that public figures often face scrutiny about their appearance. He explained that while he trains and works out, he has never undergone any form of cosmetic surgery to enhance his abs.

His statement appears to be a rebuttal to online claims that he visited surgeons in Miami to achieve a chiselled look. The rapper stopped short of criticising those who spread the rumours but emphasised that his physique is natural.

Divided Fans Reaction

The clarification has divided fans. On Instagram, many praised Drake for addressing the rumours directly and putting speculation to rest. 'Glad he finally said something. People were too obsessed with this,' one user commented. Others, however, remained sceptical, continuing to compare older and newer photos of the star.

The debate highlights a wider trend in celebrity culture, where male body image is increasingly scrutinised alongside that of female stars. Experts have noted a rise in cosmetic procedures marketed to men, including abdominal etching, which has gained popularity in recent years. Drake's denial comes as part of a larger conversation about authenticity and appearance in the music industry.

What This Means for Drake

For Drake, the remarks may close a chapter on a recurring rumour that has followed him for nearly a decade. With multiple Grammy Awards, a record-breaking career, and global tours, the rapper has remained one of the most visible figures in music. His ability to draw headlines both for his music and personal life reflects his place in popular culture.

Still, the conversation underscores how public figures are forced to address private matters under intense scrutiny. Whether fans believe him or not, Drake's comments stand as his most precise response yet on the issue.