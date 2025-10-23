As EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg approaches her 70th birthday, she now faces her biggest battle yet: her health and her place in Hollywood.

After publicly revealing that she had lost over 12 stone in a year (around 168 pounds) with the help of the weight-loss jab Mounjaro, Goldberg received an initial wave of support from fans.

But it wasn't long before her dramatic transformation reignited conversations about her health, including her history with sciatica, use of steroids, and the pressures of body image in Hollywood.

Whoopi Goldberg's Health Update

Goldberg's health journey began years before her weight loss.

She has spoken openly about her struggle with sciatica, a painful nerve condition that once left her unable to walk. In The View, she explained that the pain forced her to rely on mobility aids. Doctors later prescribed steroids to manage inflammation, which contributed to weight gain.

According to health experts cited by Woman UK, such treatments often lead to fluid retention and metabolic changes, making weight loss difficult. 'For Whoopi, using Mounjaro was a health-based decision to reverse some of those effects'.

Now, Goldberg appears to be doing well after health scares. But the same could not be said about how people are responding to her weight loss journey.

Her openness, however, has sparked criticism from the media. Detractors, specifically, accuse Goldberg of promoting medical treatments that may be inaccessible or risky without proper supervision. Yet supporters argue that her transparency sheds light on how ageing women in Hollywood must manage their health concerns and relentless public judgment from the media.

Goldberg's Career Following Weight Loss: No More Representation?

For years, Goldberg's success has stemmed from her authenticity. From Ghost to Sister Act, The View host carved out a niche as a powerhouse performer who didn't fit Hollywood's narrow beauty standards. Fans believe her success was, in many ways, a victory for representation.

'She became a huge star because she didn't look like anyone else'.

However, according to one former producer, Goldberg's changing appearance has left casting directors unsure of how to place her. The source also told Woman UK that 'Hollywood loves a body that fits into a neat box', and with the EGOT icon losing weight, there may not be a place to fit her elsewhere.

Adding to her frustration, Goldberg has been criticised for discussing her need to continue working despite an estimated net worth of £22 million ($30 million). Critics claim she's out of touch, but people close to the EGOT icon insist her motivation isn't money but purpose.

For now, the only major project she's confirmed for is a small voice-over role in Inside Out 2.

Goldberg, who uses humour to raise attention on important topics, was considered a comedic icon on The View. But casting agents shared that people, especially a list of her loyal fans, still associate her with the look she had in the 90s, which is now gone due to her weight loss transformation.

Recently, Goldberg sparked outrage on The View over a controversial joke that NFL fans should 'get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun', and ultimately, give themselves a Latin accent to confuse immigration agents following potential ICE presence at the upcoming Super Bowl.

Goldberg has yet to apologise, and amid comments from casting agents, close friends say that 'acting and talking' on The View keeps Goldberg alive and engaged, and she will continue doing what she loves as she gets older.