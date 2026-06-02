Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have allegedly been 'frozen out' of key royal engagements in London in recent weeks, as palace insiders claim Queen Camilla is quietly driving a campaign to sideline the York sisters from frontline Royal Family life.

Speculations about Beatrice and Eugenie's shrinking role have been swirling since March, when reports suggested the Princesses had been barred from joining the royals at Royal Ascot this year.

The pair, daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, have never been working royals in the formal sense, but they have long been visible at traditional family 'showpieces', from Trooping the Colour to the late Queen's beloved horse-racing fixtures.

Their latest absence has added fuel to the speculation. Last weekend, both Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36, were missing from the Chelsea Flower Show, despite having attended the high‑profile horticultural event for years.

No explanation was given, and there has been no official statement from Buckingham Palace about any change in their status. Behind the scenes, however, the apparent snub has reportedly touched a nerve where one might least expect it.

According to a royal source, Princess Anne has become increasingly 'protective' of her nieces and is privately furious at what she sees as their being punished for the scandals engulfing their parents.

An insider claims Anne believes the way Beatrice and Eugenie are being treated is 'awful' and 'cruel,' and that she suspects Camilla is the driving force.

'Anne is not happy that Eugenie and Beatrice are being frozen out,' the source says. 'As their aunt she's very protective of them and she doesn't take kindly to someone she sees as an outsider being cruel to them.'

The same insider alleges Anne does not recognise this 'hard line' as coming from King Charles himself. She reportedly believes 'this level of coldness is not in her brother's character' and insists the decisions have allegedly 'got Camilla's fingerprints all over it.'

None of these claims has been confirmed by the Palace, and they should be treated with caution, but they tap into a longstanding perception of tension between the two women.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie And The Long Shadow Of Their Parents

The news came after months of renewed scrutiny on Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Andrew lost his royal titles and patronages following his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the civil sexual assault case he later settled without admission of liability.

More recently, he was evicted from Royal Lodge in September, a move that reportedly unsettled the entire York branch of the family.

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Royal observers note that Beatrice and Eugenie have, by and large, kept their heads down. Both have careers and young families.

Eugenie is understood to be pregnant again. Yet the scandal surrounding their parents appears to be shaping how close they are allowed to be to the royal core.

Sources say Princess Anne, backed to a degree by her younger brother Prince Edward, has already been urging Charles to 'ease up' on Andrew because of concerns about his state of mind.

It follows reports that Anne privately disputed the severity of Andrew's treatment ahead of his arrest in February. Extending that concern to his daughters, one insider says Anne sees herself as acting 'as an aunt and on behalf of her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II,' who she believes would not have wanted to see her granddaughters 'mistreated.'

In a gesture that underlines where her loyalties lie, Anne is said to have invited Beatrice and Eugenie to the wedding of her son Peter Phillips to his fiancée, Harriet Sterling, in the Cotswolds next month. Whether the princesses will attend has not yet been confirmed.

Alleged Power Struggle Over Beatrice And Eugenie's Royal Future

Talk of 'bad blood' between Anne and Camilla goes back more than 50 years, to the early 1970s, when Anne had a brief relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles, the man who would later marry Camilla.

At the time, Parker Bowles was already romantically involved with Camilla, who was also close to Charles. Because he was Catholic, he was considered an unlikely long‑term prospect for Anne.

The overlapping relationships were later dramatised in The Crown as a royal 'love quadrangle,' a storyline that startled younger viewers but which older palace hands regarded as familiar history.

Andrew Parker Bowles married Camilla in 1975; they had two children before divorcing. Anne married Mark Phillips in 1973, later divorcing and marrying Timothy Laurence in 1992.

Whatever their separate paths, courtiers say the frost between Anne and Camilla never quite thawed, even as both took on heavy public roles for the Crown.

'They're very practised at throwing barbs at each other through pasted-on smiles,' one insider claims. 'They act friendly when all eyes are on them but their distaste for each other is an open secret.'

A recent joint appearance at a Buckingham Palace garden party is said to have laid bare the tension, with observers privately remarking that neither seemed eager to share the stage.

Complicating matters further, Camilla is reportedly not acting alone in seeking to keep the York sisters at arm's length. The source suggests she has found an 'ally' in Prince William, who is widely said to have pushed for Andrew's removal from royal duties long before Charles formally moved against him.

'They rarely see eye to eye but in this case he does agree with her and she's using it to her full advantage,' the insider says.

The picture painted by these sources is of a royal family grappling with how far the sins or misjudgements of one generation should limit the public life of the next.

On one side, a queen consort and heir apparent said to be focused on a tightened, scandal‑proof monarchy. On the other, a princess who has spent half a century in the harness of public duty, now digging in for her nieces.

With Charles already juggling his own health, a scaled‑down Court and his estrangement from Prince Harry, the family argument over Beatrice and Eugenie's future role may feel, to him at least, like one more fire to contain rather than extinguish.