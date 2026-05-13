Taylor Swift steered clear of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday party in London on Thursday, 7 May, according to a report claiming the singer did not want her image linked to the ongoing royal controversy involving their father, ex-Prince Andrew.

The pop star attended the Notting Hill celebration with her fiancé, American football player Travis Kelce, while Beatrice and Eugenie arrived separately with their husbands, but Swift allegedly declined any social interaction with the royal sisters.

The claims about Taylor Swift's behaviour surfaced in the Tuesday, 12 May edition of Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, which framed the evening as a study in celebrity risk management rather than a glamorous crossover between Hollywood and the House of Windsor. Poppy Delevingne's party drew a familiar cross‑section of London high society and international A‑listers, but the most eye‑catching tableau — a chatty group shot featuring Swift and the York princesses — apparently never happened.

According to an unnamed source quoted by Shuter, there was interest from the royal side. 'Of course Eugenie and Beatrice would have loved to meet Taylor,' the insider said. 'But Taylor was having absolutely no part of it.' No photographs have emerged of the three women together, and there is no independent confirmation beyond the Substack report of how close they came to an introduction.

A second source offered a blunt explanation, casting the episode as a calculated move from an artist who has turned reputation management into an industry of its own. 'Taylor is one of the smartest celebrities in the world when it comes to protecting her image,' they said. 'She didn't want photographs, headlines, or even casual gossip linking her to royal controversy and Jeffrey Epstein.'

That reference goes straight to the unresolved scandal surrounding Prince Andrew, the father of Beatrice and Eugenie. The Duke of York's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has shadowed the royal family for years, and while Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing, the association has been devastating for his public standing.

Earlier this year, the 66‑year‑old was arrested on 'suspicion of misconduct in public office' amid allegations he shared confidential information with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy. He was later released and has not been charged with any crime, but the investigation — and the headlines it generated — ensured his name remained toxic in certain circles. None of the allegations relates to Beatrice or Eugenie, yet proximity alone appears to have been enough to give Swift pause, if the sources quoted are accurate.

The Optics Question

The suggestion that Taylor Swift would deliberately avoid a polite encounter with Beatrice and Eugenie may sound harsh on paper. One source, however, stressed that this was not a diva strop so much as a controlled PR exercise. 'This wasn't Taylor being rude,' they insisted. 'She was polite to everyone, but she knows exactly what stories she wants attached to her name — and this wasn't one of them.'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending a birthday party in London pic.twitter.com/rlgVjCZUdA — Taylor Swift in 4k (@4k_taylorr) May 8, 2026

That sentiment rings true with the broader way Swift has operated in recent years. Every photograph, every public alliance, every casual moment in a crowd can become a week‑long talking point. Standing beside the York sisters for a cheerful phone snap would almost certainly have been reframed as a statement about forgiveness, rehabilitation or, more cynically, indifference to Andrew's past associations.

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice join Taylor Swift for Poppy Delevingne’s birthday bashhttps://t.co/Sfv1lVwqcV#ARYNews — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) May 8, 2026

There is no sign that Beatrice and Eugenie themselves attempted to court controversy on the night. Both women are said to remain in good standing with King Charles III, despite their father's fall from grace. Eugenie is currently pregnant with her third child, and the official royal family X account recently noted that the King 'has been informed and is delighted with the news.' They arrived at Delevingne's party with their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, as part of the same affluent, party‑hopping social universe they have always occupied.

Inside The Party Swift Chose To Navigate Carefully

Rob Shuter's account suggests Swift and Kelce did not spend the evening in a corner, sulking over the guest list. A fellow partygoer told him the pair 'stayed close to friends all night,' offering a more relaxed image than the strategic talk might imply. 'They were relaxed, affectionate, and very careful about who they interacted with,' the guest said.

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It is, admittedly, a slender slice of social intrigue to build a grand theory around. One Substack, a handful of unnamed sources, and no public comment from Swift's team, the York camp or the Delevingne family. Nothing is confirmed yet. Still, reputations are built and broken in these unguarded corners of celebrity life, at private parties where cameras are half‑welcome and half‑feared.

For Beatrice and Eugenie, the alleged snub — if they even registered it as such — is another reminder that their father's decisions continue to shape how others treat them, however unfair that may feel.

For Taylor Swift, it is one more example of her instinct to keep any whiff of scandal at arm's length, even when it means declining a royal handshake at a birthday party most fans will only ever see through a grainy, half‑lit Instagram shot.