King Charles and President Donald Trump may seem like one of the more unlikely political pairings, but royal commentators suggest their relationship has evolved into something more substantial than simple diplomacy. Following the British monarch's high-profile visit to the United States in April, discussion around the dynamic between the two leaders has intensified.

From light-hearted jokes at a state dinner to reportedly awkward exchanges caught on camera, the visit offered a glimpse into a relationship that observers say could be surprisingly genuine despite their clear differences.

Why Commentators Say King Charles And Trump's Bond Seems Genuine

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Royal Correspondent Simon Vigar recently analysed King Charles' meetings with Trump on 'The Sun's Royal Exclusive Podcast', where he suggested that the president appeared receptive even when disagreements emerged.

Vigar noted that while there were 'points of difference', Trump 'took it in good nature'. The observation prompted wider discussion about how the pair have managed to maintain a positive public relationship despite coming from vastly different backgrounds and political worlds.

Matt Wilkinson described the partnership as an 'unlikely pairing', but argued that the King's visit to the United States was 'highly successful'. Simon agreed, calling the trip 'one of the most significant visits of recent years'.

Wilkinson also suggested the visit may have marked a defining moment in Charles' reign. He said it could be one of the trips where the King 'finally stepped out of the shadow of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth'.

Wilkinson concluded that he believed Trump 'genuinely does like Charles.'

Lip Reader Says King Charles Repeatedly Redirected Trump's Topics

Not every moment during the visit appeared entirely comfortable. According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, King Charles quietly steered conversations away from sensitive subjects shortly after arriving in Washington. Hickling claimed Trump began discussing the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their initial meeting.

'This shooting...' Trump reportedly began. However, the King allegedly replied, 'I'd rather not stand about here too long. I feel I shouldn't be here.'

A concerned Trump reportedly asked whether the monarch was alright, adding, 'It's not a good thing.' He also allegedly said, 'I wasn't prepared, but now I am prepared,' before turning the conversation towards Putin.

'So right now, I am talking to Putin,' Trump reportedly said. 'He wants war.'

King Charles allegedly responded that they would 'discuss that later'. Trump reportedly continued, saying, 'I've got a feeling...if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population.' The monarch reportedly remained firm, replying, 'Another time.'

The exchange has since drawn attention online, with many viewing it as an example of Charles carefully maintaining diplomatic boundaries.

State Dinner Jokes Point To Growing Mutual Respect

Despite reports of tense moments, the state dinner appeared far warmer. The two leaders exchanged jokes and friendly remarks throughout the evening, reinforcing perceptions that their relationship remains cordial, per BBC. The visit itself was viewed as an important demonstration of the longstanding alliance between Britain and the United States.

Trump also publicly praised the King following his address to Congress.

'He's a high quality person. I love the job he did in Congress, he actually got the Democrats to stand. He's a wonderful person,' Trump said.

The president's comments reflected the admiration he has repeatedly expressed towards Charles and the wider Royal Family. Trump has also appeared to side with senior royals amid the family's ongoing tensions with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The president has previously criticised both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they made a series of public statements about royal life following their decision to step back from official duties. Those remarks have furthered speculation that Trump maintains a closer affinity with Buckingham Palace than with the California-based couple.