Kate Middleton and Prince William are reported to be divided over how to handle Prince George's next steps as the 12-year-old prepares to leave Lambrook School this summer, with the latest talk centring on whether his future should be shaped quickly around royal duty or guarded a little longer for the sake of a normal childhood. Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, and the tension, is already being felt behind palace doors.

The debate has sharpened after William appeared to confirm in a recent radio appearance that George had spent the night boarding at Lambrook, a small but telling detail that set off fresh speculation about the boy's next school and the life that will follow it. With Lambrook taking pupils only up to Year 8, the question of where George goes next has become unavoidable, even if Kensington Palace has not named a school.

The Schools Question

The 'royal machine' looms over Prince George's future as Kate Middleton and Prince William weigh duty against a normal childhood ahead of his move on from Lambrook. William, 43, believes George should be steadily prepared for a future as king, while Kate, 44, is said to be resisting anything that feels too abrupt or too controlled. One insider quoted by Heat said there have been 'difficult conversations' about what comes next, with William focused on smoothing George's path to the throne and Kate trying to preserve the child he still is.

That split, if accurate, is not especially surprising. William grew up with the machinery of monarchy around him from childhood and has spoken before about duty being something he was born into rather than something he chose. Kate's background, by contrast, is as more ordinary and rooted in 'simple, traditional values,' and she has previously spoken about wanting to give her children a 'happy home' and to recreate the kind of family life she remembers from her own childhood.

George's Future

The question of George's schooling has become part practical, part symbolic. Eton College has long been rumoured as the likeliest next stop, given William's own ties to the school, while Oundle School in Northamptonshire has also been mentioned in speculation. None of that has been confirmed, and that uncertainty matters, because royal education is often discussed as if it were choreography when in reality it is a family decision being made under scrutiny that most parents could scarcely imagine.

William's radio comment was the closest thing to a fresh clue. Speaking on air, he joked to Charlotte and Louis to be on time for school because 'George was boarding last night,' a line that suggested George is already getting a taste of boarding life rather than waiting for the next stage to begin. It was a small remark, but in royal watching, small remarks are often treated like dispatches from the front line.

The source quoted by Heat said William wants George to understand 'service, responsibility and public duty' from an early age, while Kate is said to see the same experiences as more about confidence and character than preparation for a crown. That difference is subtle on paper and likely bigger in the room. One parent is looking ahead to 2050 or beyond; the other is looking at the child who likes to be outside and play with his siblings.

Kate Middleton, Prince William And The Royal Machine

The Waleses have lived through the fallout from Megxit, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandal, and the cancer diagnoses affecting both Kate and King Charles, which they have made family priorities sharper and less negotiable. That claim is difficult to measure from the outside, but it does fit the broader picture of a household that has had more than enough forced perspective.

In that light, George's schooling is not just about secondary education. It is about whether the boy is eased towards the 'royal machine' or folded into it more firmly now, before he has the chance to drift any further from the expectations built around him.

William, the source says, wants George to grow up with a proper understanding of life beyond palace walls. Kate's instinct is to slow the whole thing down and keep hold of the childhood that is slipping away whether anybody likes it or not.

Nothing has been confirmed publicly about the final school choice, and the family has not set out its plans in detail. For now, the clearest thing on the record is that George is already boarding, already approaching the age when the next chapter has to be decided, and already living the sort of life in which even a passing radio joke can set the speculation machine whirring.