Queen Camilla is reportedly at the centre of a push inside Buckingham Palace to sideline the York branch of the Royal Family, with one report claiming she is 'leading the anti-York faction' alongside Prince William and pressing for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to stop using their titles.

Tensions around the Yorks have lingered for years, driven largely by Prince Andrew's fall from grace following his association with Jeffrey Epstein. While Beatrice and Eugenie have not been accused of wrongdoing, their closeness to their father has continued to create difficulties for the Palace. The latest claims suggest senior royals are now weighing not just Andrew's future, but the wider place of his daughters within public royal life.

Camilla's Alleged Role

According to the Mail on Sunday, Queen Camilla has become 'instrumental' in urging King Charles to take firmer action against his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, over the Epstein scandal. The report, which cited an unnamed source, claimed the Queen initially 'took a back seat on the scandal for quite a while out of deference to the King's familial loyalties and to his health'.

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The same source said her approach changed as the King's health improved. 'But as the King's health has improved, she was instrumental in pushing him to act,' the insider said.

In that version of events, Camilla is presented not simply as a supportive spouse but as an active force behind a tougher Palace line. The report claims she now believes the entire York branch should be pushed further from the centre of royal life and that Beatrice and Eugenie should give up using their titles voluntarily.

None of this has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace. There has been no official statement about changing the line of succession or altering how the York sisters are styled, and the claims rely entirely on anonymous briefings. For now, they remain unverified.

Even so, the suggestion that Camilla is 'leading the anti-York faction' has gained traction because some recent public moments have been interpreted as fitting that narrative.

Pregnancy Announcement Scrutiny

One of those moments is the Palace handling of Princess Eugenie's third pregnancy announcement. When Buckingham Palace shared the news, the statement said the King was 'delighted' but made no mention of Queen Camilla's reaction.

On its own, that omission may mean very little. Palace statements are often brief and formulaic. But against the backdrop of claims that Camilla wants greater distance from the Yorks, some observers have read it as a subtle sign of frostiness.

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.



August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.



His Majesty The King… pic.twitter.com/gO91cRJO7u — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2026

Supporters of Beatrice and Eugenie would argue that both women have largely kept out of controversy, built lives outside the core working royal circle and still appeared when needed for family events. Critics, however, point to their continued use of royal styles and their longstanding closeness to Andrew as reasons the institution might want to reduce their visibility.

There is no official confirmation that Camilla had any role in the wording of the pregnancy announcement. The idea that the omission was deliberate remains interpretation rather than established fact.

William's Reported Position

Prince William is described in the same reporting as being closely aligned with the effort to create more distance between the monarchy and the Yorks. One source claimed the Prince of Wales had once wanted to protect his cousins from the fallout of their father's scandal.

'William was keen to keep the girls close and not let them be tainted by the sins of their father and the stupidity of both parents,' the insider said, before adding that 'the Epstein revelations mean he has abandoned that plan.'

The source pointed to the fact that William and Catherine did not publicly welcome news of Eugenie's pregnancy as evidence of a harder line. They said the lack of public congratulations suggested the couple now favours 'clearer action to distance the institution from the entire York branch of the family'.

Without direct comment from Kensington Palace, that reading cannot be confirmed. Senior royals often keep personal reactions private, and silence does not necessarily indicate hostility. Even so, the idea of a cooling attitude towards the Yorks appears to have taken hold.

Charles Caught In Between

If Camilla and William are pushing for Beatrice and Eugenie to be further marginalised, the reports suggest King Charles is less eager to go that far. One source quoted in the coverage said that despite pressure for 'clearer action', the King remains 'very fond' of his nieces.

The same source noted that William had previously invited Beatrice and Eugenie, along with other royal cousins, to help host a Buckingham Palace garden party with Catherine. This year, however, they were absent. 'They weren't there at this year's one on Friday,' the source said.

That absence could have been caused by scheduling conflicts or private reasons. But in the context of the wider briefings, it has been interpreted by some as another sign that the Yorks are being edged further from the centre of royal life.

There has been no public move to alter the line of succession or strip titles. Until the Palace sets out a clear position, the claim that Queen Camilla is 'leading an anti-York faction' remains an allegation rather than an established fact.