Apple's annual iPhone launch is always a major event, but the company's history shows that every decade brings a game-changing release, like the revolutionary iPhone X. That milestone device arrived on the tenth anniversary of the original iPhone.

Now, tech rumours suggest a similar, unprecedented overhaul is planned for 2027 to celebrate the line's twentieth birthday. Is the mysterious' iPhone 20' a certainty, and what mind-blowing technology could it contain?

The iPhone 20: Apple's Next 'iPhone X Moment'

A radical redesign for the iPhone 17 may capture current attention. Still, the focus is already shifting to an even more transformative device: the 20th anniversary iPhone, reportedly scheduled for 2027, and dubbed the iPhone 20. This anniversary model is anticipated to deliver the most significant overhaul in the product's history.

What we know so far about the 20th anniversary iPhone, coming in 2027 🔥



This will be the biggest design change since the iPhone X pic.twitter.com/Kiw8T4InYY — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) May 20, 2025

Despite its distant release date, numerous rumours are already circulating about the 2027 iPhone's design. Speculation often points to a potential full-screen iPhone, which would eliminate bezels and cutouts in the display.

This rumoured design, which could incorporate an under-display camera and Face ID sensors, represents one of the most significant anticipated hardware overhauls since the iPhone X.

The Two-Stage Roadmap to a Seamless Display

One of the longest-running and most anticipated rumours for the future of the iPhone is the debut of an accurate all-screen display—a seamless front panel with absolutely no interruptions, notches, or cutouts.

While the concept of the iPhone 20 having a pure, uninterrupted screen is compelling, industry leaks suggest Apple will get there in two major stages:

Under-Display Face ID: The first step, possibly with the iPhone 18 Pro (or a similar model in 2026), will be moving the entire Face ID sensor array beneath the screen. This will shrink the current Dynamic Island down to just a small hole-punch for the front-facing camera.

rumours say the iPhone 20 will be the first iPhone to have an under screen camera and FaceID sensors 👀



soo... what happens to the Dynamic Island once there’s no cutout to hide? pic.twitter.com/CpptwJ9Dzf — System Settings (@app_settings) July 21, 2025

Under-Display Camera: The final, more difficult stage — hiding the front camera while maintaining Apple's high image quality standards — is rumoured to be ready later, likely with the iPhone 19 in 2027.

Display Breakthroughs: Tandem OLED

Moving from the visual revolution of the screen itself, another major component rumoured to be getting an upgrade in the iPhone 20 is its display panel technology, as some reports indicate it could be the next device to receive the Tandem OLED treatment.

While the OLED display in the current iPhone is already bright and high-contrast, Tandem OLED is a technology that effectively stacks two layers of organic light-emitting diodes, promising significant improvements. If reports regarding Apple supplier LG Display's development plans are correct, this change could arrive as early as the iPhone 20 (likely the 2028 model).

This potential shift is being heavily pushed by one of Apple's key suppliers. According to industry sources cited by DealSite, LG Display is actively working on developing a version of its Tandem OLED technology specifically optimised for a future iPhone model.

LG Display is not waiting for Apple to ask; the company has reportedly made repeated recommendations to Apple to utilise Tandem OLED in the smartphone.

This is the 20th anniversary iPhone according to rumors 🍎



What do you think of the all-new design? pic.twitter.com/3V5ipoJEjN — AppleTrack (@appltrack) June 19, 2025

While LG Display has developed a promising 14-inch Tandem OLED panel for laptops, as stated in its own semi-annual report, and could potentially supply MacBook Pro screens, current rumours suggest a different scenario: Samsung Display will be the sole supplier of the OLED screens for the 2026 MacBook Pro.

While this particular Korean news source lacks the established history of supply chain leaks seen in rival publications, it is not the sole origin of the information. For instance, The Elec, a different Korean outlet, reported in early August that LG Display had approached Apple regarding a 'Simplified Tandem OLED' panel as far back as 2024.

With the backdrop of these supplier negotiations established, attention shifts to the anticipated technical specifications and performance benefits the Tandem OLED display technology would deliver for the iPhone 20 Pro Max.

Core Specs and Hardware: Performance Under the Hood

Apple iPhone 20 Pro Max – Full Specifications

1. Launch

Announced: Rumoured, 2027

2. Build and Design

Dimensions: 160.7 × 77.6 × 7.9 mm (6.33 × 3.06 × 0.31 in)

Weight: 240 g (8.47 oz)

Build: Glass front (Corning-made), glass back (Corning-made), stainless steel frame.

Colours: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple

SIM: Nano-SIM and eSIM / International Dual eSIM with multiple numbers

3. Display

Type: LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision

Size: 6.7 inches (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1290 × 2796 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)

Protection: Ceramic Shield glass

Features: Always-On display, up to 2000 nits brightness (HBM), 1000 nits typical

4. Performance

OS: iOS 16 (upgradable to iOS 16.5), planned upgrade to iOS 17

Chipset: Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)

CPU: Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth)

GPU: Apple GPU (5-core graphics)

Benchmarks:

AnTuTu: 955,884 (v9)

GeekBench: 5,423 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 54fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)

Storage and Memory

Internal Storage Options:

128GB 6GB RAM

256GB 6GB RAM

512GB 6GB RAM

1TB 6GB RAM

Type: NVMe

Card Slot: No

5. Camera

Rear Cameras (Quad Setup)

48 MP (wide), f/1.8, 24mm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS

12 MP (telephoto), f/2.8, 77mm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP (ultrawide), f/2.2, 13mm, 120°, dual pixel PDAF

TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)

Features: Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)

Video:

4K @ 24/25/30/60fps

1080p @ 25/30/60/120/240fps

10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes

Cinematic mode (4K @ 24/30fps)

Stereo sound recording

Front Camera

Single: 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), PDAF, OIS (unconfirmed)

Additional Sensor: SL 3D (depth/biometrics)

Features: HDR, Cinematic mode (4K @ 24/30fps)

Video: 4K @ 24/25/30/60fps, 1080p @ 25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

6. Battery

Type: Li-Ion 4323 mAh, non-removable (16.68 Wh)

Charging:

Wired: PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Wireless: 15W MagSafe, 7.5W Qi

Endurance Rating: 121h

Connectivity

WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot

Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE

Positioning: GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

NFC: Yes

USB: Lightning, USB 2.0

Radio: No

3.5mm Jack: No

Audio

Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers

Output: -24.3 LUFS (Very good)

SAR Values

SAR (Head): 1.15 W/kg

SAR (Body): 1.07 W/kg

SAR EU (Head): 0.99 W/kg

SAR EU (Body): 0.98 W/kg

A Radical Redesign: Rumours of the All-Glass iPhone

The anticipation surrounding the iPhone 20 suggests more than just an annual update; it points to a major anniversary overhaul on par with the iPhone X. From a revolutionary all-glass design and under-display tech to significant performance boosts, the 2027 flagship is rumoured to redefine the iPhone.

While we wait for official confirmation on the release date, specs, and features, one thing is clear: Apple is plotting a bold, new path for the next decade of mobile technology.