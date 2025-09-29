Will Apple Release iPhone 20 in 2027? Rumoured Release Date, Specs, Features and More
This anniversary edition is expected to feature a revolutionary all-glass, bezel-less display
Apple's annual iPhone launch is always a major event, but the company's history shows that every decade brings a game-changing release, like the revolutionary iPhone X. That milestone device arrived on the tenth anniversary of the original iPhone.
Now, tech rumours suggest a similar, unprecedented overhaul is planned for 2027 to celebrate the line's twentieth birthday. Is the mysterious' iPhone 20' a certainty, and what mind-blowing technology could it contain?
The iPhone 20: Apple's Next 'iPhone X Moment'
A radical redesign for the iPhone 17 may capture current attention. Still, the focus is already shifting to an even more transformative device: the 20th anniversary iPhone, reportedly scheduled for 2027, and dubbed the iPhone 20. This anniversary model is anticipated to deliver the most significant overhaul in the product's history.
Despite its distant release date, numerous rumours are already circulating about the 2027 iPhone's design. Speculation often points to a potential full-screen iPhone, which would eliminate bezels and cutouts in the display.
This rumoured design, which could incorporate an under-display camera and Face ID sensors, represents one of the most significant anticipated hardware overhauls since the iPhone X.
The Two-Stage Roadmap to a Seamless Display
One of the longest-running and most anticipated rumours for the future of the iPhone is the debut of an accurate all-screen display—a seamless front panel with absolutely no interruptions, notches, or cutouts.
While the concept of the iPhone 20 having a pure, uninterrupted screen is compelling, industry leaks suggest Apple will get there in two major stages:
Under-Display Face ID: The first step, possibly with the iPhone 18 Pro (or a similar model in 2026), will be moving the entire Face ID sensor array beneath the screen. This will shrink the current Dynamic Island down to just a small hole-punch for the front-facing camera.
Under-Display Camera: The final, more difficult stage — hiding the front camera while maintaining Apple's high image quality standards — is rumoured to be ready later, likely with the iPhone 19 in 2027.
Display Breakthroughs: Tandem OLED
Moving from the visual revolution of the screen itself, another major component rumoured to be getting an upgrade in the iPhone 20 is its display panel technology, as some reports indicate it could be the next device to receive the Tandem OLED treatment.
While the OLED display in the current iPhone is already bright and high-contrast, Tandem OLED is a technology that effectively stacks two layers of organic light-emitting diodes, promising significant improvements. If reports regarding Apple supplier LG Display's development plans are correct, this change could arrive as early as the iPhone 20 (likely the 2028 model).
This potential shift is being heavily pushed by one of Apple's key suppliers. According to industry sources cited by DealSite, LG Display is actively working on developing a version of its Tandem OLED technology specifically optimised for a future iPhone model.
LG Display is not waiting for Apple to ask; the company has reportedly made repeated recommendations to Apple to utilise Tandem OLED in the smartphone.
While LG Display has developed a promising 14-inch Tandem OLED panel for laptops, as stated in its own semi-annual report, and could potentially supply MacBook Pro screens, current rumours suggest a different scenario: Samsung Display will be the sole supplier of the OLED screens for the 2026 MacBook Pro.
While this particular Korean news source lacks the established history of supply chain leaks seen in rival publications, it is not the sole origin of the information. For instance, The Elec, a different Korean outlet, reported in early August that LG Display had approached Apple regarding a 'Simplified Tandem OLED' panel as far back as 2024.
With the backdrop of these supplier negotiations established, attention shifts to the anticipated technical specifications and performance benefits the Tandem OLED display technology would deliver for the iPhone 20 Pro Max.
Core Specs and Hardware: Performance Under the Hood
Apple iPhone 20 Pro Max – Full Specifications
1. Launch
- Announced: Rumoured, 2027
2. Build and Design
- Dimensions: 160.7 × 77.6 × 7.9 mm (6.33 × 3.06 × 0.31 in)
- Weight: 240 g (8.47 oz)
- Build: Glass front (Corning-made), glass back (Corning-made), stainless steel frame.
- Colours: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
- SIM: Nano-SIM and eSIM / International Dual eSIM with multiple numbers
3. Display
- Type: LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision
- Size: 6.7 inches (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio)
- Resolution: 1290 × 2796 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
- Protection: Ceramic Shield glass
- Features: Always-On display, up to 2000 nits brightness (HBM), 1000 nits typical
4. Performance
- OS: iOS 16 (upgradable to iOS 16.5), planned upgrade to iOS 17
- Chipset: Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
- CPU: Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth)
- GPU: Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
- Benchmarks:
- AnTuTu: 955,884 (v9)
- GeekBench: 5,423 (v5.1)
- GFXBench: 54fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
- Storage and Memory
- Internal Storage Options:
- 128GB 6GB RAM
- 256GB 6GB RAM
- 512GB 6GB RAM
- 1TB 6GB RAM
- Type: NVMe
- Card Slot: No
5. Camera
- Rear Cameras (Quad Setup)
- 48 MP (wide), f/1.8, 24mm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
- 12 MP (telephoto), f/2.8, 77mm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
- 12 MP (ultrawide), f/2.2, 13mm, 120°, dual pixel PDAF
- TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
- Features: Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video:
- 4K @ 24/25/30/60fps
- 1080p @ 25/30/60/120/240fps
- 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes
- Cinematic mode (4K @ 24/30fps)
- Stereo sound recording
Front Camera
- Single: 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), PDAF, OIS (unconfirmed)
- Additional Sensor: SL 3D (depth/biometrics)
- Features: HDR, Cinematic mode (4K @ 24/30fps)
- Video: 4K @ 24/25/30/60fps, 1080p @ 25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
6. Battery
- Type: Li-Ion 4323 mAh, non-removable (16.68 Wh)
- Charging:
- Wired: PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
- Wireless: 15W MagSafe, 7.5W Qi
- Endurance Rating: 121h
Connectivity
- WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
- Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE
- Positioning: GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
- NFC: Yes
- USB: Lightning, USB 2.0
- Radio: No
- 3.5mm Jack: No
Audio
- Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
- Output: -24.3 LUFS (Very good)
- SAR Values
- SAR (Head): 1.15 W/kg
- SAR (Body): 1.07 W/kg
- SAR EU (Head): 0.99 W/kg
- SAR EU (Body): 0.98 W/kg
A Radical Redesign: Rumours of the All-Glass iPhone
The anticipation surrounding the iPhone 20 suggests more than just an annual update; it points to a major anniversary overhaul on par with the iPhone X. From a revolutionary all-glass design and under-display tech to significant performance boosts, the 2027 flagship is rumoured to redefine the iPhone.
While we wait for official confirmation on the release date, specs, and features, one thing is clear: Apple is plotting a bold, new path for the next decade of mobile technology.
