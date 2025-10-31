Netflix's The Witcher has returned for its fourth season, and with it comes one of television's most closely watched recastings as Liam Hemsworth steps into the role of Geralt of Rivia after Henry Cavill's much-publicised departure.

Early reactions from critics suggest a divided response, with many questioning whether Hemsworth can truly live up to Cavill's formidable portrayal of the monster-hunting hero.

Mixed Reviews and Limited Screeners

Unusually, Netflix provided very few advance screeners for The Witcher Season 4, with only a small number of reviews appearing before release. This limited access has left audiences and critics alike piecing together early impressions from a narrow sample. Initial reviews indicate that while the show's overall reception remains uncertain, attention has firmly centred on Hemsworth's debut as Geralt.

Slashfilm praised Hemsworth's performance, noting that the new actor had managed to capture Geralt's balance of ferocity and emotion without altering the essence of the character. The publication stated that Hemsworth's approach allowed for 'growth and evolution with the narrative', positioning him as a competent successor in spirit, if not in familiarity. However, other critics were less convinced.

RadioTimes described Hemsworth's portrayal as 'jarring', pointing out that his natural Australian accent, reminiscent of his brother Chris Hemsworth's Thor, created a noticeable difference from Cavill's deep, gravelly tone. While the review acknowledged Hemsworth's capability in action sequences, it concluded that his physicality and interpretation did not fully measure up to his predecessor.

Similarly, The Wrap argued that Hemsworth's Geralt 'never rises to the occasion', suggesting that the fourth season's storytelling does little to help him settle into the role. The review criticised what it called a 'clunky, glorified previously-on reintroduction', which it said highlighted the difference between Hemsworth's version of Geralt and Cavill's now-iconic portrayal. Collider, meanwhile, took a more balanced stance, suggesting that Hemsworth 'successfully meets' the challenge and that his performance feels appropriate for his version of the character.

A Divided Audience Reaction

Early sentiment among fans appears to reflect the critical divide. Many viewers predicted that Cavill's departure would leave a void that would be difficult to fill, and the initial response seems to validate that belief. While Hemsworth's performance has not been widely condemned, it has yet to earn the same level of admiration that Cavill enjoyed during his three-season run.

Cavill's portrayal was widely regarded as perfectly aligned with the Geralt of both the novels and the games, and his deep understanding of the source material contributed to his authenticity. Reports over the years suggested tension between Cavill and the show's creative team, stemming from his commitment to remaining faithful to the original works. His exit marked the end of an era for The Witcher, one that fans had grown deeply attached to.

Behind The Scenes Of A Major Recast

Despite the mixed reception, cast and crew members have spoken warmly about Hemsworth's professionalism and dedication on set. He has been described as approachable and enthusiastic, bringing a renewed sense of energy to production. Insiders hinted that these qualities contrasted with Cavill's reportedly strained relationship with the production team, though official details remain unclear.

Replacing such a defining lead, however, comes with inevitable challenges. Cavill's Geralt had become synonymous with the series, and attempts to shift that perception will likely take time, if it happens at all. For now, Hemsworth's task lies not in imitation, but in crafting his own version of the character within the world that Cavill helped define.