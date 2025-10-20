One of Zack Snyder's first Instagram posts made DCEU fans talk about the return of the DC Universe, or at least, Superman. On the photo-sharing app, the film director shared a still photo of actor Henry Cavill wearing the signature Superman costume.

Snyder captioned the post with, 'Henry Cavill is Superman. From BvS shot with my monochrome 50mm Noctilux. 3 weeks on Instagram thanks to everyone.'

The caption sparked conversations among fans of the DC hero, especially after the disappointment of some with James Gunn and Peter Safran's version of 'Superman'.

Snyder's post generated almost 500,000 likes and was shared numerous times online by those who wanted to see Cavill bring back the Man of Steel on the big screen.

At the moment, both Snyder and Cavill remain mum about any plans of doing another Superman movie together.

Snyder's Other BTS Shots

The filmmaker also shared a photo of Joe Manganiello as DCU's Deathstroke. Most fans believed that this character was mistreated when DC Studios scrapped the idea of doing another Batman movie with Ben Affleck.

Bloomberg News also reported the rejected offer of approximately $20 per share, which is allegedly 'too low.'

Fans were talking about what could have happened if the character had been allowed to showcase his unique story and display his skills in front of Batman's fans.

While Variety revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery turned down Paramount's bid to absorb the media giant, the possibility of another bidding war may still happen soon.

Puck allegedly revealed that Netflix is planning to acquire the conglomerate, which is not impossible given the success of the streaming platform provider.

However, Fandomwire noted that the possible buyout deal can be riskier, since Netflix's small screen viewers would miss watching the DC World on the big screen.

Is There a Chance for the Snyderverse Revival?

While the possibility of having a Snyderverse revival remains slim, the director is still open to the creation of another DC-driven movie, even if the Netflix merger fails.

'The thing about Dark Knight Returns is it is literally Batman and Superman and Wonder Woman and the deconstruction is so obvious and so palpable...' Snyder said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in 2023. 'When I read that book, I was completely laid bare, everything I thought about superheroes. For me, it's the greatest comic book ever written. If I could do that, then I will have done Watchmen and Dark Knight Returns and I would be pretty much done with superheroes.'

Also, Gunn's Superman reboot is still expected to move forward due to the public's reception at the box office. It may lower the chances of seeing Snyder back in the director's chair of another DC Universe movie.

Snyder's fans can only hope to see him again one day, helming a new Superman or Batman film.

Cavill, on the other hand, keeps mum about his possible return to DCEU if Snyder decides to work on it.