Donald Trump's older sister described him as 'the most sexually driven man she had ever met', his niece Mary Trump has said, recalling a private conversation she wished had revealed less about her uncle.

Mary said her late aunt, Maryanne Trump Barry, shared the assessment when Mary was in her twenties.

The recollection emerged during a discussion about the president's public comments on men's bodies, rather than an account of a particular relationship or encounter.

Mary distinguished her uncle's longstanding awareness of physical attractiveness from what she considers a more recent change in how openly he discusses other people's appearance.

What Prompted Mary Trump's Account

Broadcaster Dean Obeidallah asked whether Donald Trump had previously complimented men's backsides as openly as he does now, or whether his recent remarks reflected a loss of inhibition.

Mary responded by describing the behaviour as 'disinhibition', then turned to the personal information she remembered receiving from her aunt.

'It's interesting, because I'm his niece, and I didn't really think about what his relationships were like,' she said during the conversation, which was published on her Substack, The Good in Us, on 31 October 2026.

She continued: 'My aunt shared some information with me that I wish she hadn't when I was in my 20s.'

Mary Trump Recalls Her Aunt's Remark

'She told me that he was the most sexually driven man she had ever met,' Mary said, attributing the description to her aunt.

Recalling her response, she repeated 'Thank you' before adding, 'That's lovely', having already explained that she wished the information had not been shared.

Mary Trump did not say where the conversation took place, what prompted her aunt's remark or what she based the description on.

Mary did not identify a particular sexual encounter or give examples explaining the assessment, which remains her recollection rather than an independently corroborated statement from Barry.

Barry, Donald Trump's older sister, served on the federal appeals court for the Third Circuit from 1999 until her retirement on 11 February 2019.

The Federal Judicial Center's official biography records her death on 13 November 2023 and confirms the spelling of her name as Maryanne Trump Barry.

Barry was Donald Trump's older sister and Mary Trump's aunt. Mary said she was in her twenties when her aunt shared the personal assessment of her uncle.

Donald Trump's Comments About Appearance

Returning to Obeidallah's question, Mary said she had not previously heard her uncle talk about men in that way, although she remembered him noticing people's attractiveness.

She recalled that one of the few positive things he would say about her father, Fred Trump Jr, was that he was handsome.

'So he was always aware of people's levels of attractiveness, men or women,' she said, suggesting that he liked to associate himself with attractive people.

She contrasted those memories with his recent public remarks, which she described as 'absolutely off the charts'.

Mary Trump Alleges Double Standards

Mary argued that Republicans would respond differently if a Democratic politician made similar comments, introducing James Talarico as an example of what she considered unequal scrutiny.

Obeidallah extended the comparison by suggesting that comparable remarks from Talarico would generate extensive Fox News coverage.

Mary also interpreted her uncle's comments as signs of cognitive difficulty, but the interview provides no medical examination or independent clinical evidence establishing a cognitive disorder.