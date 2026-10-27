Donald Trump requires 'hospital-level care' because he is 'incredibly mentally unstable' and has grown 'far more unstable with time', psychiatrist Dr Bandy Lee has argued in a YouTube interview, according to a report. She linked her concerns to his behaviour and the possibility that he could lose in the November midterm elections.

Dr Lee, a former Yale psychiatrist, has previously co-signed an open letter urging the US Government to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the then president from office. The letter referred to a 'marked deterioration in cognitive functioning'. Trump has long refuted claims questioning his health, the report states.

The report does not provide the interview's publication date or identify the election year. Lee's comments therefore cannot be dated precisely from the available account. Her assessment is presented as her publicly expressed opinion, with no clinical evaluation of Trump documented in the report.

Why Lee Says Trump Should Be Hospitalised

Speaking to host Antony Davis, Lee outlined how she believed relatives, colleagues or someone potentially at risk could seek an assessment. Davis introduced the discussion by referring to their previous conversations about hospitalisation and the 25th Amendment.

'The family member, the co-worker or the potential victim of the dangerous person would petition for hospitalisation to the courts.

'And the courts can compel a psychiatric evaluation so that... or actually they could be taken to a hospital directly to be evaluated. Many people wonder why mental health experts have not acted, given the severity of his (Trump's) state.'

This was Lee's explanation of the process. The report does not establish how those procedures would apply to a serving president or indicate that any petition has been submitted.

Lee explained that independent psychiatrists do not have a 'provider-patient' relationship with Trump and would have to be called upon in such a scenario. No court-ordered evaluation or hospital admission is documented in the account.

Behaviour That Triggered Lee's Fears

Lee pointed to what she characterised as Trump's 'disinhibition', his comments about Ohio Senator Jon Husted's body and insults she described as being delivered 'far more aggressively' than usual. She also claimed that he had become 'more uncertain' and 'more gripped with fear'.

Those descriptions are Lee's interpretations of his conduct. The report contains no clinical findings establishing those characterisations and includes no specific response from Trump or his representatives to this interview.

Lee also discussed Trump in a separate MeidasTouch appearance, describing him as an 'incredibly mentally unstable individual' who had become 'far more unstable with time'. The report places that appearance in the preceding month but provides no publication date against which to establish the timing.

Her involvement in public discussion of Trump's mental health extends to his first presidency. In 2017, she edited The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, a collection of essays by 27 psychiatrists, psychologists and other professionals about the president.

Lee Links Midterms to 'Most Dangerous' Period

Lee linked her concerns to the prospect that Trump could lose in the November midterms. She described him as being in a 'fragile mental state' and characterised the approaching period as the 'most dangerous' in US history.

These were her assessments and predictions, rather than established outcomes. Returning to her argument for hospital care, Lee stated, 'The more he gets what he asks for, the more his expectations will balloon and, in fact, the more miserable he will become and more dangerous.'