Amy Schumer's personal life has suffered another strike, as rumours suggest the comedian is caught up in a behind-the-scenes fight with her best friend, Nikki Glaser. This comes just days after she announced her divorce from chef Chris Fischer.

Sources claim the two comics who climbed through the stand-up ranks together and frequently shared the stage have not been seen together in months and are now moving in distinct circles.

Schumer and Glaser have not publicly addressed the issue, but insiders describe it as an 'explosive' fallout at the worst possible time for the Trainwreck star.

From Inseparable to Ice‑cold

Schumer and Glaser were reportedly 'attached at the hip' at one point, as evidenced by their appearances on each other's TV shows, podcasts, and social media posts. Apart from having minor roles in Schumer's films Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty, Glaser frequently mentioned her friend as a role model and advocate for female humour.

According to insiders, the friendship has 'faded without fanfare,' since the two are no longer spotted together backstage at performances or at New York comedy clubs, where they used to run into each other regularly. Additionally, fans' online interactions have decreased significantly, fuelling rumours that something significant changed behind the scenes.

Creative Differences and 'Walking on Eggshells'

According to sources, the fallout stemmed from a gradual accumulation of artistic and personal disagreements rather than a single spectacular event. One insider said that Glaser felt she had to 'walk on eggshells' around Schumer as the latter became more sensitive about specific issues and boundaries in her humour.

Another account claims the two's shared sense of humour shifted as their careers progressed. The tension apparently turned into animosity over time, leaving both performers feeling they no longer 'respected each other's comedic style' as they once did.

Friendship Fallout Hits during Divorce Storm

The apparent feud comes at what many perceive as the 'worst possible time' for Schumer, who just announced her divorce from her spouse, Chris Fischer, after more than seven years of marriage. Although she presented the breakup as amicable and focused on co-parenting, it has inevitably brought her private life into the spotlight.

Schumer's inner circle is changing rapidly, as seen by the recent loss of a long-standing relationship. The timing has been slammed as 'brutal' by internet commenters, with some admirers concerned that the comedian is isolating herself at precisely the moment when she needs emotional support the most.

Public Silence and Fan Speculation

Despite the circulating reports, neither Schumer nor Glaser has issued a public comment confirming or denying a disagreement. Their silence has sparked curiosity, primarily since they have previously spoken openly about disagreements with other comics and former colleagues.

Some observers note that friendships can change between phases without clear 'explosions,' and that work schedules and shifting priorities could also explain their lack of recent combined appearances. Nonetheless, the mix of anonymous quotes, missing selfies, and the dramatic language employed in tabloid headlines has persuaded many followers that whatever occurred between them was more than simply a busy period.

What the Rift Means for Their Careers

Schumer and Glaser's professional distancing may impact future collaborations in the close-knit stand-up community. Glaser has established a strong brand through podcasts, specials, and reality TV, while Schumer continues to create film, TV, and touring projects. Their paths are sure to cross again at festivals and TV lineups.

Industry observers say both ladies are established enough to succeed on their own, but fans who enjoyed watching two sharp, brutally honest performers riff together will miss their 'double act' dynamic.

For the time being, the purported conflict adds another layer of drama to Schumer's already troubled life: a friendship rift occurring concurrently with a very public marriage fallout.