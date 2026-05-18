Luigi Mangione secured a partial legal win on Monday after a New York judge ruled that several items seized from his backpack during his arrest at a Pennsylvania McDonald's must be suppressed — but the ruling stopped well short of what his defence had sought. Judge Gregory Carro allowed evidence obtained during a subsequent inventory of the backpack at the police station, but ruled that items found during the initial search at the restaurant must be suppressed, including a gun ammunition magazine, cellphone, passport, wallet, and computer chip.

The judge's decision, handed down five months after a hearing examining how police came upon the items, was described as a major win for prosecutors, enabling them to show the jury a possible murder weapon and evidence they say points to motive. Mangione, 26, has pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson in December 2024.

BREAKING: In a win for Luigi Mangione the judge rules the cops conducted an illegal search and seizure violating Luigi’s 4th amendment rights since they didn’t have a search warrant.



All items found in Luigi’s backpack at the Pennsylvania McDonald’s will not be allowed at trial.… pic.twitter.com/TlAkENJUTX — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) May 18, 2026

Gun and Notebook Stay In

The gun, a 3D-printed pistol, matches the one used to kill Thompson, prosecutors said. The notebook, which prosecutors have termed a 'manifesto,' describes wanting to 'wack' a health insurance executive and rebelling against 'the deadly, greed-fueled health insurance cartel.'

Carro said the arresting officers conducted an 'improper warrantless search' at the McDonald's, noting that it happened in view of the public and the restaurant's employees. But the judge said a subsequent search of Mangione's backpack at the Altoona police headquarters was 'valid,' denying the defence team's bid to suppress the silencer and notebook recovered at the station.

Defence Argues Constitutional Breach

Mangione's attorneys wrote in a state court filing that Altoona law enforcement officers 'repeatedly attempted to justify their warrantless search,' adding that 'all these officers demonstrated was an utter disregard for a defendant's constitutional rights and a shocking ignorance of basic search and seizure caselaw.'

Prosecutors pushed back firmly against those claims. Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann wrote in a court filing that officers 'responded to this unexpected and alarming situation reasonably,' and that a warrant was later obtained for the bag 'establishing an independent source for recovering the backpack's contents.'

The ruling mirrors an earlier decision in Mangione's separate federal case. US District Court Judge Margaret Garnett wrote in a January order that 'the entire contents of the Backpack fall squarely within several exceptions to the warrant requirement,' siding with federal prosecutors on the backpack evidence.

I've read the new decision in the Luigi Mangione case and now totally understand how Judge Caro bifurcated the result. It's really pretty simple.



As to the search inside McDonalds, the judge did not buy the argument that it was done because of concern for safety and, therefore,… https://t.co/LvwZqeCkgB — Rich Schoenstein (@LawfulRiches) May 18, 2026

Trial Set for September

Mangione's New York state murder trial is scheduled to begin on 8 September. In his separate federal case, which includes stalking charges, jury selection is set to begin on 13 October, with opening statements and testimony expected to start on 4 November.

Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting Thompson from behind on 4 December 2024, as he walked to his company's annual investor conference at the New York Hilton Midtown. Police say 'delay,' 'deny' and 'depose' were written on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase used to describe how insurers avoid paying claims.

As Mangione prepares for his upcoming state trial, his supporters continue to fund part of his legal defence. Earlier this month, on Mangione's 28th birthday, his legal defence fund surpassed $1.5 million.

The admissibility of the gun and notebook could prove central to how the prosecution constructs its case before a jury. With the state trial now fewer than four months away, Monday's ruling effectively sets the evidentiary battlefield — and the partial suppression of McDonald's evidence hands the defence a narrower but symbolically significant argument over how Mangione was treated at the moment of his arrest.