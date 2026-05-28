Boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard has spoken out with a series of alarming allegations against his youngest son, Daniel Leonard, after an alleged attempted break-in at the family's Los Angeles home led to an arrest this week.

According to reports, Daniel Ray Leonard, 25, was taken away from the property in the back of a police car on Wednesday after allegedly violating a restraining order involving the former world champion boxer. Reports claimed Daniel attempted to enter the residence by trying exterior door handles, although it remains unclear whether he managed to get inside the home.

The situation appeared to escalate further later that same day when court documents revealed that Sugar Ray filed for another restraining order against his son. In handwritten declarations included in the filing, the 70-year-old boxing legend made deeply personal claims about Daniel's struggles over the past several years, alleging addiction, theft, and increasingly dangerous behaviour within the family home.

Sugar Ray wrote: 'He has overdosed 4 times. They had to bring him back to life 2 times at the hospital!'

The former champion also claimed: 'He has stolen extreme amounts of money valuable items! He steals every day for years! My son Daniel Leonard has been a drug addict for 7 or 8 years at least. His behavior has gotten worse over the years!'

The troubling family dispute has now reportedly resulted in multiple court proceedings, while Leonard said both he and his family fear the situation has spiralled out of control.

Sugar Ray Leonard Details Alleged Family Incidents

In the court filing, Sugar Ray claimed there were two separate incidents earlier this month which ultimately led him to seek legal protection from his son.

According to Leonard, the first took place on May 19 at his Pacific Palisades home, where he alleged the situation turned physical between the pair.

'We had a physical altercation where he pushed me and got ugly!' Leonard wrote in the declaration.

He added: 'The police officers were needed at that moment! The police officers came and [Daniel] was escorted off our property because of where things were headed.'

The boxing great claimed authorities later granted him a temporary restraining order against Daniel. However, he alleged that the very next day his son attempted to enter the family residence again, leading to Wednesday's arrest.

Leonard also described the emotional toll the situation has allegedly had on those closest to him.

'I love my son, but he has become a danger not only himself but to his family!' he wrote. 'My wife is extremely afraid, along with me daughter Camille!' He continued: 'His behavior has gotten worse every day. We haven't had a day of peace in 9 years which is the reality of his addiction! Scared for my family!'

According to the New York Post, a judge quickly approved Sugar Ray's request for protection and ordered Daniel to remain at least 100 yards away from Leonard and his wife, Bernadette Robi. The restraining order is set to remain in place until June 15, when a hearing is scheduled to determine whether a more permanent arrangement is necessary.

Meanwhile, jail records reportedly show that Daniel is due back in court on June 25 over the alleged restraining order violation.

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Private Family Struggles Surface Publicly

Despite Sugar Ray Leonard's fame as one of boxing's most celebrated figures, his family life has largely remained out of the spotlight over the years.

Leonard, who turned 70 this year, shares Daniel with his second wife, Bernadette Robi.

Daniel is the youngest of Leonard's four sons overall. The former boxer first became a father in 1973 with the birth of Ray Jr during his marriage to his first wife, Juanita Wilkinson. He later welcomed daughter Camille with Bernadette before the couple had two more sons, Jarrel and Daniel.

The family has rarely spoken publicly about personal matters, which made the recent court allegations particularly striking.

The reports also brought renewed attention to a social media post shared by Bernadette last year which appeared to hint at difficulties behind the scenes. In February of last year, she posted a photograph of Sugar Ray standing beside Daniel on a beach, with Leonard's arm around his son's shoulder.

Alongside the image, she wrote: 'Happy Valentine's to my hearts!!! Love you both beyond and we will get through this faze!'

The post has now resurfaced following the allegations and legal filings involving the family.

Sugar Ray is believed to still live at his sprawling Pacific Palisades estate in the exclusive Upper Riviera area of Los Angeles. The luxury property, reportedly valued at $46.5 million, has been listed for sale several times in recent years but remains unsold.

For now, the focus remains on the ongoing legal situation between the boxing legend and his youngest son, with two separate court hearings set for next month as the family's private struggles continue to unfold publicly.