A South Korean YouTuber could be arrested after prosecutors accused him of spreading AI-generated fake evidence linked to the case involving Kim Sae-ron and actor Kim Soo-hyun, according to officials in Seoul on 22 May 2026. Authorities say the online claims helped fuel a scandal that badly damaged the actor's reputation and career.

This follows months of controversy surrounding allegations about Kim Soo-hyun's involvement in the death of actress Kim Sae-ron in February 2025. The 24-year-old's death triggered widespread speculation across social media and entertainment outlets after pictures and videos of the two, when the late actress was a minor, resurfaced.

Prosecutors now allege that some of the material used to support those claims may not have been authentic. Instead, they say it could have been created or altered using artificial intelligence tools designed to mimic real conversations and digital records.

Evidence Against Kim Soo-Hyun AI-generated?

According to Seoul Economic Daily, investigators are seeking an arrest warrant for Kim Se-ui, the operator of the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute. He is accused of distributing manipulated screenshots and an audio file that allegedly used generative AI techniques to make it appear as though Kim Sae-ron confirmed she had been in a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun while still underage.

A YouTuber is facing arrest after allegedly using AI-generated evidence to derail the career of a TV star



South Korean YouTuber Kim Se-ui is accused of spreading false claims about actor Kim Soo-hyun being involved with a minor pic.twitter.com/8Zefbgmxy0 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 23, 2026

Kim Soo-hyun, one of South Korea's most recognisable television stars, denied the allegations and later filed criminal complaints, arguing that the audio evidence had been fabricated using AI.

South Korea's National Forensic Service examined the recording, but reports say the result was inconclusive, meaning investigators could not definitively confirm whether it had been manipulated.

The Fallout for a Major TV Star

The impact on Kim Soo-hyun was immediate and severe. Known for leading roles in major dramas such as It's Okay to Not Be Okay and My Love from the Star, the 38-year-old actor largely stepped away from public appearances after the controversy intensified.

The situation became even more complicated when Kim Soo-hyun later acknowledged he had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron, but maintained it only began after she reached adulthood. That statement did little to settle the online discourse, which had already taken on a life of its own.

Prosecutors say the YouTuber's actions may have amplified false narratives at a time when emotions were already high following Kim Sae-ron's death. Authorities are now moving towards a formal legal process, with Kim Se-ui's pre-arrest hearing scheduled for May 26 at the Seoul Central District Court.

Kim Soo-hyun Under Scrutiny in Kim Sae-ron Controversy

Kim Soo-hyun became linked to the controversy surrounding Kim Sae-ron after online claims surfaced suggesting the two actors had been in a relationship that allegedly began when she was underage. The allegations spread quickly across Korean social media, especially after Kim Sae-ron's death in February 2025, becoming a major public scandal involving one of South Korea's biggest stars.

Kim Soo-hyun initially denied the accusations that their relationship began while she was still a minor. His side maintained that any relationship only started after she became an adult, pushing back against viral posts and so-called 'evidence' circulating online, including screenshots and recordings that were later questioned by investigators.

The situation became even more complicated when discussions emerged about financial pressure involving Kim Sae-ron. According to multiple reports, her agency Gold Medalist — co-founded by Kim Soo-hyun — initially sought compensation of around ₩700 million (about £380,000 / $480,000) linked to production penalties and related costs arising from her role in the Netflix drama Bloodhounds and other contractual obligations. The company later said the debt was eventually written off after it was deemed uncollectible due to her financial situation.

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The dispute escalated when letters requesting repayment were sent to Kim Sae-ron in early 2024. Critics argued that those legal notices added pressure on her during an already difficult period, while Gold Medalist insisted they were standard procedures to clarify financial responsibility and not personal intimidation.

Around the same time, Kim Sae-ron's career stalled as brands distanced themselves and public scrutiny intensified following her DUI conviction. She reportedly struggled to repay the remaining amount, despite attempts to negotiate and manage her financial obligations.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency has repeatedly denied that he personally loaned money to her or directly managed her debt situation, saying the matter was handled strictly between the company and the actress. The actor has not been officially 'cleared' in the sense of a final, universally closed court ruling yet, but recent police findings strongly support his denial of wrongdoing.