A woman has gone viral after revealing that she ended a casual dating situation because the man repeatedly cancelled plans at the last minute, leaving her feeling as though her time was being disrespected. The 22-year-old shared her experience on Reddit, where hundreds of users quickly weighed in, overwhelmingly supporting her decision and reigniting conversations around consistency, boundaries and basic respect in modern dating.

Pattern of Cancellations Led to Growing Frustration

According to her post, the pair had been seeing each other casually for several weeks. In the beginning, everything felt straightforward. They met up a few times a week, went for walks, had dinners, and watched films together. She described the early stage as easy, enjoyable, and consistent.

Over time, however, his behaviour changed. He began cancelling plans more frequently, often only an hour before they were due to meet. Sometimes he said he was tired. Other times, he claimed something had come up or that a friend suddenly needed help. She initially tried to be patient, noting that everyone deals with unexpected issues.

But the occasional cancellation soon became a repeating pattern. She said there were days when she had already made arrangements, turned down other invitations, or gotten ready to leave, only to receive another last-minute message cancelling their plans with little explanation. Despite her efforts to communicate how it affected her, the behaviour did not improve.

Final Cancellation Prompted Her to End Things

After yet another abrupt cancellation, this time without meaningful context, she decided she had reached her limit. She told him she no longer wanted to continue seeing each other because his actions suggested he did not respect her time or interest.

His reaction, she said, was defensive. He accused her of being too harsh and claimed she was giving up too easily. Some of her friends wondered whether she should have given him another chance or been even clearer about her expectations.

She insisted, however, that she had already communicated her feelings and that the lack of change spoke louder than his excuses.

Reddit Users Overwhelmingly Support Her Decision

Her post quickly gained traction, with commenters offering strong support for her choice. Many argued that repeated last-minute cancellations were a clear sign of low effort, unreliable behaviour or waning interest.

One commenter wrote: 'Cancelling once is understandable but multiple cancellations at last minute is disrespectful of my time and it is already showing me who you are, unreliable. And I am just not into that. Byeeee.'

Another added: 'Good for you. You are clearly not a priority to him. Do not wait around for someone who disrespects your time. There are better guys out there.'

A third user suggested the inconsistent communication hinted at competing priorities: 'He has someone else on the side. If a guy is into you he will make it work no matter what. Stop making plans and see what level of involvement he keeps up and I am guessing not much.'

Story Highlights Growing Concerns Over Reliability in Dating

The viral discussion reflects a broader trend on social media, where users frequently highlight the importance of reliability, respect and consistent communication in early dating stages. Many echoed the view that repeated cancellations are an early indicator of mismatched priorities, prompting daters to protect their time and emotional energy.