Influencer Keith Castillo has sparked widespread criticism after releasing multiple videos in which he hands machetes, alcohol and cigarettes to homeless people as part of a controversial online series.

One clip posted by TMZ on TikTok showed Castillo distributing large blades and bottles while telling viewers the stunt was meant to generate clicks. He also promoted a travel plan for the series, titled 'Keeping the Homeless in the Streets', which he hopes to expand to Las Vegas, New York City and Los Angeles.

The videos quickly began circulating across social media, drawing concern from viewers who argued that Castillo's behaviour placed vulnerable individuals at risk. His content often includes provocative interactions filmed in public spaces, and this latest series attracted millions of views within days. Castillo said the attention motivated him to continue filming similar encounters in multiple cities.

Castillo Defends Actions Despite Intense Public Backlash

A report from the New York Post detailed how Castillo handed out 18-inch stainless steel machetes to individuals on the street. The blades were purchased in bulk for a few dollars each, according to Castillo. In one video, he offered a machete to a man who shouted with excitement as he accepted it. Castillo later said that the machetes were meant as tools and insisted they would not be used for violence.

Influencer Keith Castillo is going viral for handing out machetes, booze, and cigarettes to homeless people and calling it content… He says it's "good for the clicks" and even has plans to take his series titled "Keeping the Homeless in the Streets" to cities like Las Vegas, NYC, and L.A.

Footage from earlier in November showed him giving out multiple blades and large bottles of vodka to people on an isolated road. Additional clips recorded his distribution of several unwrapped machetes, which he described as 'big ass swords', while claiming he was trying to keep homeless individuals safe. However, critics on Instagram and TikTok said the distribution of weapons had the opposite effect and encouraged dangerous situations.

Castillo said he has travelled throughout the United States filming similar content. He said he moves from one city to another to avoid escalating confrontation. He added that he had spoken to police departments about the legality of his actions. According to Castillo, officers told him he was not breaking any laws. He also said he carried around 30 machetes in his vehicle as he continued his tour.

Series Promoted as Entertainment Despite Community Concerns

The title of his series, 'Keeping the Homeless in the Streets', has drawn additional criticism for its mocking tone. In the videos, Castillo frequently highlights the reactions of the people who accept his offers. Online responses have noted that many of the recipients appear confused or unsure about why they are being filmed. Several social media users called the series exploitative and accused Castillo of using homelessness for entertainment.

Observers said that the combination of weapons and alcohol may invite further danger for the individuals shown. One critic wrote that Castillo was not protecting anyone and that the stunt increased the potential for harm. Despite the backlash, the influencer said the series will continue and that he plans to travel to Skid Row and New York City in early 2026.

New Angle: Viral Stunts Highlight Broader Debate About Responsibility in Influencer Culture

The new angle emerging from Castillo's videos focuses on the broader debate about responsibility in influencer culture. His content gained millions of views by exploiting shock value, and the attention encouraged him to continue escalating the series. The videos show how online creators can drive high engagement by staging interactions that place vulnerable groups at the centre of the spectacle. Critics argue that the rise of such content highlights gaps in platform oversight and raises questions about ethical boundaries in social media entertainment.

The series also reflects a wider trend in which harmful acts are packaged as humour or social commentary. Castillo's insistence that his actions are harmless contrasts with community reactions that emphasise public safety and respect for vulnerable populations. The situation underscores how quickly viral content can shape perceptions of homelessness and how creators often prioritise attention over accountability.

Ongoing Reaction Across Social Platforms

The backlash continues to grow as more viewers discover the videos. Comment sections across platforms include calls for stricter moderation and demands for Castillo to stop distributing weapons. Advocacy groups have begun sharing the clips to highlight ongoing concerns about safety and exploitation. Castillo remains active online and continues to engage with critics, often framing the controversy as part of his personal brand. The long-term impact of the videos remains to be seen, yet the response suggests that debates about influencer responsibility will continue to intensify.