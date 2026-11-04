Roy Cooper has defeated Donald Trump-backed Republican Michael Whatley in North Carolina's US Senate race, capturing a Republican-held seat and ending an 18-year gap since North Carolina last elected a Democrat to the US Senate. The race was called for Cooper on Tuesday evening, 3 November. The former two-term governor will succeed retiring Republican Senator Thom Tillis, becoming the first Democrat elected to the Senate from North Carolina since 2008. His six-year term begins in January 2027.

The result represents a setback for Trump in a state he carried in three consecutive presidential elections. Whatley entered the contest with the president's backing, but Cooper's established statewide profile and emphasis on household expenses helped make North Carolina a major Democratic opportunity.

Trump's Endorsement Could Not Save Whatley

Whatley, a former Republican National Committee chairman, was making his first bid for elected office. His campaign focused on crime and immigration, while Cooper repeatedly returned to the cost of everyday essentials.

National Republican organisations pulled television advertising from North Carolina before election day and redirected resources towards other battlegrounds. Trump and Vice President JD Vance nevertheless visited the state during the closing weeks of the campaign.

Whatley also attacked Cooper's record as governor, including a pandemic-era legal settlement intended to address overcrowding in state prisons. Cooper's campaign, meanwhile, argued that Whatley would support Trump's agenda rather than act independently. Those competing messages placed the candidates' records and their relationship with Washington at the centre of the contest.

A Republican Seat Changes Hands

The seat became open when Tillis decided against seeking a third term after clashing with Trump over Medicaid cuts in the president's tax and spending legislation. Republicans entered the election holding 53 Senate seats, against 47 held by Democrats and independents who caucus with them.

Democrats needed a net gain of four seats to secure an outright majority. Cooper's victory supplied one of those gains; it did not, by itself, determine control of the chamber.

North Carolina had initially been expected to produce a fiercely competitive contest. However, Cooper built a substantial polling advantage as the campaign progressed. His familiarity to voters, lack of a bruising primary and sustained focus on affordability helped distinguish his campaign from his opponent's first run for office.

Who Is Roy Cooper?

Cooper, 69, was born in Nashville, North Carolina. He earned both his undergraduate and law degrees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

His political career began in the state House in 1987. He later served in the state Senate before becoming attorney general in 2001, a position he held until taking office as governor in 2017. He completed two gubernatorial terms in 2025.

Before his years in statewide office, Cooper practised law. He and his wife, Kristin, have three daughters. His Senate victory adds a new chapter to a public career spanning almost four decades.

Cooper Promises Action on Household Costs

In his victory speech, Cooper pledged to tackle the pressures facing households, including healthcare, housing, groceries and fuel costs. He also called for an end to the war against Iran.

His challenge now moves from campaigning on affordability to pursuing those promises in Washington, where the North Carolina result has given Democrats an additional Senate seat and removed one previously held by Republicans.