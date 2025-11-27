Alix Earle's rise from TikTok 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) favourite to mainstream entertainment personality reached a new peak in November 2025, after she shared a string of behind-the-scenes photos documenting her Dancing With the Stars journey while simultaneously landing a nomination for the prestigious TikTok's 2025 Creator of the Year award.

The 24-year-old influencer's posts, including rehearsal clips, backstage snapshots and candid travel moments with her professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy, generated millions of views, cementing her status as one of Gen Z's most recognisable digital figures.

From GRWM Star to Social-Media Powerhouse

Earle first broke out on TikTok in 2020, building an avid following through her 'Get Ready With Me' videos that blended humour, vulnerability and real-time conversation. Her willingness to discuss personal challenges, such as acne, lifestyle changes, and university life, helped her cultivate more than 8 million TikTok followers and over 5 million Instagram followers.

Her 2025 podcast, Hot Mess with Alix Earle, further expanded her reach. Across platforms, she routinely shares beauty routines, travel diaries, family moments and clips with her boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios. This consistent mix of glamour, relatability and off-the-cuff honesty has become the backbone of her online identity.

Documenting Her Dancing With the Stars Journey

Throughout autumn 2025, Earle began posting rehearsal footage and behind-the-scenes content from Dancing With the Stars, where she was partnered with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. Her uploads featured everything from on-set glam preparations to long travel days between studios.

According to public broadcast records, Earle and Chmerkovskiy ultimately finished as runner-up in Season 34, a milestone she celebrated in several November uploads. These posts quickly climbed to the top of her most-viewed content of the month, with many surpassing the million-view mark on TikTok.

A Creator of the Year Nomination Marks a Career Milestone

TikTok formally announced Earle as one of the nominees for the 2025 Creator of the Year award, joining Adam W, Brooke Monk, Keith Lee and Kristy Sarah among the platform's leading talents. The category is one of TikTok's highest honours, recognising creators whose influence, cultural relevance and content reach shaped the platform throughout the year.

The awards will be presented during TikTok's live event on 18 December 2025, placing Earle firmly at the centre of global creator culture.

A Turning Point in Her Mainstream Breakthrough

The photos Earle shared throughout November highlight her evolving identity: still rooted in the GRWM authenticity that made her famous, yet increasingly intertwined with television, live events and broader entertainment. Her candid bus-ride selfies, polished stage shots and open reflections on intricate rehearsals show a creator balancing digital stardom with the demands of network television.

For Earle, this visual diary represents more than casual uploads. It marks a pivotal moment in a career, shifting from viral trends to long-term public visibility. With her DWTS spotlight, podcast audience and major award nomination converging, she enters 2026 as one of the most influential young creators crossing from the phone screen to mainstream entertainment.