Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from country star Keith Urban, ending one of Hollywood's most enduring marriages.

The petition, lodged in Davidson County, Tennessee, on 30 September 2025, confirms that the couple, married since 2006, has agreed to an amicable settlement covering custody and property.

The split closes a 19-year chapter marked by artistic success, public devotion, and quiet family life away from Hollywood glare. Yet, within days of the filing, speculation flared that Urban may already be dating not one but two women, claims so far unsupported by credible evidence.

Inside the Divorce Filing

Court documents obtained via the Tennessee State Courts confirm that Kidman requested a no-fault, uncontested divorce, with shared financial responsibilities and mutual respect clauses.

The couple shares two daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14), with Kidman seeking primary physical custody and Urban receiving scheduled visitation.

According to People, the pair reached preliminary custody and asset agreements before filing, suggesting a cooperative approach to their separation. Both parties have pledged to avoid public disparagement to protect their children's privacy.

The couple married in Sydney in 2006 and built their home in Nashville, choosing a quieter life centred on family and music. Their decision to finalise the split in Tennessee underscores their intent to keep proceedings discreet and locally anchored.

Speculation Swirls Around Urban's Private Life

Soon after the divorce became public, gossip outlets alleged that Urban had grown close to Kelsea Ballerini and his touring guitarist, Maggie Baugh. One tabloid even claimed he was 'seeing two women', reported RadarOnline.

However, representatives for Urban and both women declined comment, and no verifiable evidence has emerged. A viral concert clip showing Urban changing a lyric from 'fighter' to 'Maggie' fueled online chatter. Still, insiders told ET Online the alteration was part of a fan-tribute segment rather than a romantic nod.

A Respectful Split After a Long Marriage

Sources close to the couple say Urban moved into his own Nashville home in July 2025, signalling a quiet separation months before the legal filing.

Urban has resumed touring commitments and is scheduled to perform in Las Vegas later this month. Neither party has issued any public statements beyond those contained in court documents.

Family insiders describe the tone of the split as 'civil and grounded in mutual respect'. Kidman will reportedly continue working between Tennessee and Europe, balancing parenting with film projects.

The Divorce Details

Legal filings reveal that Kidman requested a straightforward, uncontested divorce, with both parties agreeing not to speak negatively about one another in front of their children. The parenting plan grants Kidman primary custody, with Urban to spend 59 days annually with the children. Both will share financial responsibilities equally.

Urban's decision to move out in early summer reportedly served as 'the turning point,' according to a People source. 'Once he got his own place, everyone knew it was final,' the insider said. Kidman, meanwhile, has maintained public composure, recently appearing at Paris Fashion Week without her wedding ring and debuting a sleek new haircut.

Public Reaction and What Lies Ahead

Fans worldwide expressed sadness at the end of one of entertainment's most admired unions. While social media remains flooded with conjecture, only the divorce filing and custody arrangements are verified.

Both Kidman and Urban appear focused on privacy and family stability, choosing, as one friend told People, 'dignity over drama.'

Whether either partner pursues new relationships remains unknown, and any official confirmation has not substantiated speculation.