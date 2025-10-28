KEY POINTS Inside Sophie's rumoured romance with Marcos Bettolli: Is it true?

Grégoire's reaction to Katy Perry and ex-husband Justin Trudeau's relationship confirmation

Sophie as a mom, writer, and wellness advocate

As headlines swirl around Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's budding romance with pop icon Katy Perry, public attention has shifted toward his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, who has been steadily carving her own identity beyond the political spotlight.

Beyond the Headlines: Sophie Grégoire's Quiet Reinvention

Once known for her elegant appearances beside one of the world's most recognisable leaders, Grégoire now commands a quieter yet equally powerful presence through her online presence and public speaking engagements. Her voice, once amplified by proximity to power, now resonates through themes of healing, self-awareness, and emotional growth.

The 50-year-old former television host, wellness advocate, and author has leaned into mindfulness and emotional intelligence since her 2023 separation from Trudeau, which ended their 18-year marriage. The pair share three children — Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien — and have both publicly stated their commitment to co-parenting with 'love and respect'.

Inside Sophie's Rumoured Romance with Dr. Marcos Bettolli

While Sophie Grégoire has maintained her privacy when it comes to her personal relationships, she has previously been linked in Canadian media reports to Dr Marcos Bettolli, a paediatric surgeon at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) and an Associate Professor at the University of Ottawa, where he leads the Paediatric Surgery Undergraduate Education Programme. Born in Argentina, Dr Bettolli completed his medical degree at the Universidad Católica de Córdoba before relocating to Canada in 2004.

Court documents filed by Bettolli's ex-wife referred to his new partner as 'a high-profile individual who attracts significant media attention', later identified as Grégoire.

However, signs point to a quiet split.

Grégoire appears to be leaning into her advocacy for mental wellness and self-discovery, continuing to speak publicly about resilience and presence — both recurring themes in her book Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other.

Love, Letting Go, and Living in the Present

Her more recent posts emphasise healing and acceptance — not heartbreak. 'To hold on feels safer than to let go,' she said in her 13 October video. 'But love was never about possession. It was always about presence.'

The message arrives as Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's relationship continues to draw attention. The two were first spotted together in Montreal in July and later seen sharing a yacht in Santa Barbara, California. Neither has publicly commented, but the pairing has quickly become one of the year's most talked-about celebrity romances.

Sophie's reflections on impermanence have resonated with followers, especially as her ex-husband and Perry step into a new relationship.

Through it all, Trudeau's ex-wife appears unbothered — her focus on mindfulness and emotional authenticity setting her apart from the noise of celebrity speculation. She continues to write, speak, and engage with mental health initiatives, framing her narrative not around who she's with, but who she's become.

For a woman once defined by her proximity to power, Grégoire's current chapter is rooted in peace, purpose, and presence. And as the world watches the next phase of Justin Trudeau's life unfold beside a global pop star, one question remains:

Could Sophie Grégoire's greatest love story now be the one she's writing for herself?