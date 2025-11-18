Minka Kelly, 45, has captivated the internet once again with a striking new photoshoot for DuJour magazine. Sharing the images on Instagram, the actress left fans 'breathless' as she revealed her toned abs, long legs and a polished selection of high-fashion looks. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, Kelly wore an array of pieces from Hermès, Stella McCartney, Giorgio Armani, Moschino and more— earning comments such as 'Looking so elegant' and 'Nothing short of stunning' from admirers. The spread featured everything from classic polka-dot dresses to sleek, modern matching sets, showcasing the actress's well-honed sense of style.

In the accompanying interview, Kelly spoke about her work on the series Ransom Canyon, praising the show's emotional storytelling, sweeping landscapes and familiar family dynamics. She also discussed her upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com Champagne Problems, filmed in Paris— a dream project for the actress. ' I've always wanted to do a rom-com, and Paris is my favorite place in the world', she said, adding that the experience felt like 'a breath of fresh air'.

Reflecting on two decades in the industry, Kelly said she feels 'lucky' to have built a lasting career since her breakout role in Friday Night Lights. With a new film on the way and a renewed spotlight from her latest photoshoot, the actress continues to reaffirm her place as one of Hollywood's most effortlessly elegant figures.