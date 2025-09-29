TikTok influencer Hannah Brown has been plunged into controversy after she was spotted at the memorial for Charlie Kirk and posted a video insisting she went only to 'pay my respects', not to endorse his politics.

Brown, a creator known for restaurant-sketch comedy, was identified by eagle-eyed viewers in footage from the memorial and quickly became the subject of intense online scrutiny and mass unfollowing.

Within days, she posted a video on her TikTok account saying she was 'not MAGA' and that she attended the service as a private act of mourning for a man who was killed in public.

What Happened at the Memorial



The memorial for Charlie Kirk was held at State Farm Stadium on 21 September 2025 and drew a crowd in the tens of thousands, with political heavyweights among the speakers and attendees. The scale and political profile of the event meant anyone photographed there was liable to intense scrutiny.

Screenshots and clips from broadcasts of the service showed Brown sitting in the audience; social users quickly circulated the images alongside commentary, prompting a wave of unfollows and heated debate about whether attendance equalled endorsement. Media outlets covering the fallout describe the moment as the genesis of the controversy.

Her Response: 'I Am Not MAGA'

In a short video posted to her TikTok account, Brown told followers: 'First of all, I am not MAGA. I was not at a MAGA rally. I went to a memorial for Charlie Kirk... I went to pay my respects to a human that died.'

She said she was 'disturbed' by footage of Kirk's assassination and by comments she saw celebrating his death.

Brown has indicated she is prepared to lose followers rather than countenance anyone celebrating violence. Several outlets report her follower count plunged by well over 100,000 in the days after the photo circulated, a sharp reminder of how quickly social media audiences can disavow creators who are perceived to cross political lines.

Why Fans Are Readily Making Political Assumptions



Observers say the memorial's high-profile political atmosphere, with US President Donald Trump and other right-wing figures addressing the crowd, hardened the perception that attendance was tantamount to political alignment.

Fans also pointed to reposted content on Brown's feed mourning Kirk and, in one instance reported by critics, content that some read as elevating Kirk in religious terms. Those reposts helped fuel suspicion, even as Brown's own statement sought to separate private grief from partisan loyalty.

Social commentators and fellow creators have voiced differing views. Some defended Brown's right to grieve a human life lost; others said public figures should expect their appearances to be read politically, particularly after a polarising, violent incident.

The episode crystallises a wider dilemma for influencers: personal actions can be politically interpreted, and the boundary between private sorrow and public endorsement is porous in an era of instantaneous screenshots.

What remains speculative is Brown's private motive beyond the words she chose to share. Attendance at a large, politicised memorial does not in itself prove ideological alignment; equally, for many viewers, presence in that setting is understandably read as expressive.