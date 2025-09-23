Landry Kiffin, the daughter of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, is making headlines in the United States after revealing she is dating LSU linebacker Whit Weeks. The news broke just days before Ole Miss face LSU in a crucial SEC clash, raising intrigue among fans on both sides.

Landry, who has grown up in the public eye as part of one of college football's most recognisable families, confirmed the relationship through a series of photos on Instagram that have quickly gone viral.

Who is Landry Kiffin?

Landry Kiffin is the daughter of Lane Kiffin, the long-serving head coach of Ole Miss. She has attracted significant attention on social media platforms, where her lifestyle and family connections have earned her a growing following. Having spent much of her life in the spotlight due to her father's high-profile coaching career, she has often appeared in media coverage related to his time at USC, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Her online presence highlights her personality, fashion, and close ties to her family, which has made her a familiar figure among fans of college football.

Why Her Relationship Went Viral

The reason Landry Kiffin's name is currently trending stems from her recent reveal that she is in a relationship with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks. The timing has drawn special attention as Ole Miss prepare to take on LSU in one of the Southeastern Conference's fiercest rivalries.

The announcement came via Instagram, where Landry posted affectionate photos with Weeks, captioned with references to their relationship. Within hours, the posts had spread widely, shared by fan accounts and sports media outlets.

Fans have reacted with humour and curiosity, noting the unusual situation of a coach's daughter supporting a player from a direct rival team. The story has become one of the most talked-about topics leading into the weekend's match.

The Rivalry Angle: Ole Miss vs LSU

Ole Miss and LSU have a long-standing rivalry in the SEC, making the news of Landry's relationship especially timely. Matches between the two sides are often heated, and the addition of this personal storyline has added another layer of drama.

Sports media outlets have noted how the timing of the reveal has captured public attention, blending family narratives with the competitive atmosphere of college football.

Lane Kiffin in the Spotlight

Lane Kiffin, already one of the most recognisable names in American college football, has found himself in headlines beyond coaching strategy. While he has not directly commented on his daughter's relationship, the story has brought attention back to his personal life.

This week, ESPN is set to air a profile titled The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin, examining his coaching journey, controversies, and personal growth. The feature is expected to highlight the balance between his professional career and family life, reinforcing how much his public image is intertwined with those closest to him.

Social Media, Fame and Family in College Football

The rise of Landry Kiffin's name into trending news demonstrates the role of social media in shaping narratives around sports. Instagram and TikTok have turned personal posts into viral stories, making athletes and their families central to fan discussions.

In this case, a series of 10 photos of Landry Kiffin has sparked conversation not only about her life but also about the wider culture of college football, where personal and professional often intersect under the public eye.