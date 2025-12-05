The mysterious interstellar object 3I/ATLAS became an urgent global focus after scientists discovered more of its erratic behaviour.

What began as a rare astronomical discovery has quickly escalated into a planetary security concern, prompting governments worldwide to stage unprecedented drills in anticipation of any unexpected manoeuvre from this mysterious traveller.

Global Planetary Defence Preparation

The Daily Star reported that a series of large-scale space defence exercises has unfolded across multiple nations, officially presented as routine activity by each country, but their timing and the massiveness of their scale raise suspicion among defence officials and space analysts. Experts argue that the synchronised drills suggest governments are quietly preparing for the unpredictable nature of 3I/ATLAS.

According to the publication, the European Space Agency started the sequence by activating its three-day full space defence triad, including the rapid-response modelling and ground-based observation networks. Japan came next when it launched its accelerated asteroid-impact drill involving the military, civilian and commercial satellite operators.

Two days later, the US Space Force completed a high-altitude orbital tracking rehearsal. The activity was originally scheduled for late 2026, but the timing was abruptly moved forward.

Meanwhile, countries like Australia, Brazil and South Korea that rarely publicise their space defence activities have decided to be part of the joint exercises this year. They practised working on data-sharing systems, which are made to analyse 'high—velocity non-gravitationally accelerated objects' according to internal documents, a category that prominently includes 3I/ATLAS.

Why the Sudden Space Defence Drills?

The main reason for the abrupt global focus on strengthening space defence was the object's unexplained behaviour. Scientists have observed anti-tail jets, pulsations and consistent non-gravitational acceleration. These characteristics reportedly are not typical of natural asteroids.

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb recently suggested that the sunward anti-tail of 3I/ATLAS may not be a gas plume at all, but rather a throng of compact objects travelling alongside it.

'If 3I/ATLAS is surrounded by a swarm of objects that do not share its non-gravitational acceleration, then these objects will tend to be closer to the Sun relative to 3I/ATLAS, because 3I/ATLAS is pushed away from the Sun relative to the objects through its non-gravitational acceleration,' Loeb stated on his website.

This scenario could come with significant strategic implications. The swarm of objects would affect planetary defence since it would need to monitor multiple independent objects rather than just one body.

'A large swarm of objects would have a much larger surface area than that of 3I/ATLAS, even if the total mass in them is a small fraction of the mass of 3I/ATLAS,' Loeb explained. 'This swarm would create the appearance of a coma that reflects 99% of the sunlight in the glow around 3I/ATLAS. This is consistent with the fraction of light in the coma within the image of 3I/ATLAS taken by the Hubble Space Telescope on July 21, 2025.'

Representatives from the defence agencies of the countries mentioned remain mum about the alleged space defence drills. NASA is also reserved in stating their latest observation about the enigmatic interstellar object that has been looming near the Earth's atmosphere in recent months.