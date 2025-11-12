Actor Chris Evans has become the subject of widespread online speculation after unverified rumours emerged suggesting he was seen with another woman in Boston. The claims began spreading on social media in early November 2025, just weeks after the Marvel star and his wife, actress Alba Baptista, welcomed their first child.

Despite the attention, no credible evidence or official statement has confirmed any truth behind the allegations.

How The Rumours Began

The controversy first surfaced through anonymous 'blind items' posted on TikTok and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. A TikTok user identified as @celebritea.blinds uploaded posts on 2 and 5 November 2025, reporting claims that a 'married A-list actor from Boston' had been seen at Back Bay, a popular local bar. The post alleged that the actor was meeting a 'mystery brunette' while his wife, who had recently given birth, was at home.

The cryptic description immediately drew speculation online, with many linking the clues to Chris Evans, who was born and raised in Boston. The timing of the rumour, coming soon after Evans and Baptista announced the birth of their daughter, Alma Grace, further fuelled interest. However, none of the claims have been supported by photographs, eyewitness accounts, or credible journalism.

The Alleged "Other Woman"

The woman described in the posts has not been identified. She has only been referred to as a 'mystery brunette' across the gossip accounts that shared the rumour. Some users claimed the same woman had been seen multiple times at the Boston bar, though these statements have not been corroborated.

what do you mean chris evans is cheating on his wife pic.twitter.com/JbjLl4j93R — dom ﾒ𝟶 ✮⋆˙ (@FILMR0SE) November 10, 2025

Reports indicate that Back Bay, the venue mentioned in the blind items, is known for its discreet atmosphere and policy discouraging photography. This has made the story more difficult to verify, as no clear images or witnesses have emerged. Without verifiable details, the allegations remain confined to internet speculation.

Online Reaction And Public Criticism

The blind items quickly went viral, gathering thousands of comments and views across multiple platforms. A second post shared on X further claimed that 'the neighbours say the actor's been running on fumes', implying strain in the actor's marriage following the birth of his child. This addition gave the story more traction but provided no supporting evidence.

chris evans?? cheated on?? his wife?? alba baptista??? after she just gave birth??pic.twitter.com/u27Lz2rOl0 — 𓅪 (@alfiyastic) November 11, 2025

Many social media users have criticised the rumours as intrusive and inappropriate. Fans of Evans and Baptista have condemned the speculation for targeting the couple so soon after becoming parents. Others have pointed out that the story relies entirely on anonymous tips rather than factual reporting.

Silence From Chris Evans And Alba Baptista

Neither Chris Evans nor Alba Baptista has issued any public response to the allegations. The couple are known for maintaining a low profile and have historically avoided discussing their relationship online. Sources close to the pair have indicated that they are focused on their newborn daughter and not engaging with online gossip.

Evans, aged 44, has not made any public appearances since the birth of his child in October 2025. Baptista, 28, has also remained offline, with her most recent post celebrating the arrival of baby Alma Grace. The couple have not released photographs of their daughter or shared further updates.

A Look At The Couple's Relationship

Evans and Baptista were first linked in 2021 and married in a private ceremony in Massachusetts in 2023. Their relationship has largely been kept out of the spotlight, with both preferring privacy over publicity. The birth of their daughter was confirmed quietly through entertainment outlets rather than social media announcements.