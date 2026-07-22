Prince George will begin attending Eton College this September, marking one of the biggest milestones yet in the future king's life as he prepares to leave home for boarding school.

Ahead of the move, astrologer Inbaal Honigman has suggested the 13-year-old could initially struggle with homesickness because of his personality traits, although her comments are based on astrological interpretation rather than confirmed behavioural assessment.

The prediction comes as Kensington Palace prepares for George's transition to the same Berkshire school attended by his father, Prince William.

The same report says the school costs £21,099.60 per term, and that George will be close enough to the Wales family home at Forest Lodge for the move to feel both major and strangely local at the same time.

Prince George Prepares for Eton College

The news came after Kensington Palace confirmed in June that Prince George will attend Eton College from September, following the path his father, Prince William, once took through the same Berkshire boarding school.

George, who is second in line to the throne and the eldest of William and Catherine's three children, is celebrating his 13th birthday on 22 July. The announcement marks another significant milestone for the second-in-line to the throne.

Eton is a full boarding school and George is expected to join as he moves into his teenage years, with the family home in Windsor only a short drive away.

Honigman's comments focused on how George might adjust emotionally to boarding school.

Honigman told Tyla that George, born on 22 July 2013, is a Cancerian like his father and the late Diana, and that his chart shows a strongly home-loving nature. According to her reading, Cancerians are compassionate and sensitive, while George's Moon in Capricorn gives him a disciplined streak that should help him settle once the first nerves pass.

Astrology is not a science, and personality predictions based on birth charts are matters of personal belief rather than evidence-based assessment.

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Why the Prince George Move Feels Big

Eton is not just another independent school. Reuters reported that the palace announcement confirmed George would begin there in September, and other outlets noted the college's annual fees are around £63,000, underlining just how elite the setting is.

Tyla's piece gives a lower figure of £21,099.60 per term, which appears to be the relevant fee in its own reporting, but the wider point is the same, this is an institution with a price tag and a reputation that few families can even contemplate.

Honigman's prediction centres on George's reported attachment to family and the emotional adjustment often associated with boarding school.

She said George will 'struggle with the idea of living away from home' because he is 'a homebody and very attached to his family,' though she also expects his Capricorn Moon to kick in once he settles and pushes him to work hard and excel. In plain English, the prediction is simple enough, he may miss home at first, then get on with it.

Honigman went further, saying George will 'likely to develop two groups of friends.' One, she predicted, will be made up of water signs such as Cancerians, Pisceans and Scorpios, who will offer emotional support and, in her words, be creative and drawn to art and drama clubs.

The other will be built around serious, hardworking signs such as Taurus and Virgo, who would gravitate towards his Capricorn Moon and form a bond over achievement.

Those predictions are based on astrological interpretation rather than observable evidence.

George will not be having a normal school experience, obviously. Like many children starting boarding school, George will face a new routine, new friendships and greater independence, albeit under uniquely high public scrutiny.

What Comes Next for George

Honigman described George as likely to adapt well over time, predicting he would be both hardworking and well regarded by teachers and classmates. She said George is 'every teacher's dream pupil' because he is 'in equal measures both sensitive and hardworking,' adding that he will 'no doubt, be well loved by pupils and staff alike.'

That is the sort of line experts often use when they want to sound reassuring, but it also fits the royal script, disciplined heir, quietly dutiful child, no fuss.

Still, the real story is less about the stars than the moment itself. George is leaving the cocoon of home schooling life and stepping into one of Britain's most famous boarding schools, where the expectations are high and the symbolism is even higher.

While Honigman's predictions are speculative, Prince George's move to Eton represents a significant moment in his education and public life. As the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, his transition to boarding school marks another step in preparing for his future role within the Royal Family.