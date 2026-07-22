Four separate vertical-video 'microdrama' studio launches and content deals landed within a single 24-hour window this week, marking a definitive industry-wide land grab for short-form mobile storytelling.

From new studio launches to major content pacts, Hollywood's bet on the format has moved decisively from experiment to core production lane.

Four Deals, One Day

Producers Alon Shtruzman ('La Brea', 'Our Boys') and Scott Einbinder ('Killer Joe', 'The Hitman's Bodyguard') launched New Short Media, a studio built alongside their 5X Media banner and devoted entirely to micro-storytelling, with director Gev Miron and writer-producer Russell Rothberg overseeing development.

On the same day, Hollywood veterans Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholtz and Peter Sullivan debuted vertTV, a subscription mobile platform that launched with more than 200 exclusive titles and a flagship series reuniting 'Fuller House' stars Jodie Sweetin, John Brotherton and Marla Sokoloff.

On the deal-making side, BuzzFeed Studios announced a strategic partnership with muVpix, the vertical-drama studio founded by producer John Lewis, to produce more than 100 vertical microdrama titles over the next two years, kicking off with 'Romeo & Juliet, Reimagined'.

Separately, distributor Vertical acquired North American rights to Kevin Hamedani's dark comedy thriller 'The Saviors', starring Adam Scott and Danielle Deadwyler, following its SXSW premiere, with a theatrical release set for 26 March 2027.

Why It's More Than Coincidence

The simultaneous timing across four unrelated companies points to a market inflexion point rather than random chance, with legacy IP, star power and production scale all being tested as differentiators in an increasingly crowded vertical space.

vertTV co-founder Jeffrey Schenck framed the shift as an extension of Hollywood craft rather than a break from it, saying the platform is 'applying a traditional television network mindset to this exciting new format' so that micro-series 'finally receive the star power and creative respect they deserve'.

Barnholtz added that vertTV represents 'the natural progression' of an industry that has repeatedly adapted its distribution model, from home video to global streaming.

Building on a Yearlong Trend

Vertical microdrama has been building momentum through 2026 as legacy media companies and independent producers experiment with mobile-first, bite-sized scripted content, and BuzzFeed Studios itself had already quietly produced more than 25 microdrama series in the 18 months before this week's deal.

muVpix, for its part, has been acquiring titles for months, including a pirate-themed series in March and a Costa Rica-shot romance ahead of its international platform launch.

Whether this cluster of launches signals a durable format shift or a short-lived experiment will likely become clearer as these studios' slates roll out over the coming months, particularly as vertTV and New Short Media begin releasing monthly original titles and muVpix scales its BuzzFeed-branded output towards the 100-title mark.

For now, the format's pull on working actors and mainstream IP, from 'Fuller House' alumni to SXSW premieres, indicates that vertical video is being treated as a core new production lane.