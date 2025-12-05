Fresh images from the Hubble Space Telescope have provided the clearest confirmation yet that the interstellar object known as 3I/ATLAS is an active comet rich in volatile ices, according to data published by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

First detected in July 2025 by the ATLAS survey in Hawaii, 3I/ATLAS is only the third confirmed visitor from beyond the Solar System ever observed. Scientists say its structure and behaviour closely match those of known comets, despite its origin outside the Sun's gravitational influence.

Alongside the scientific findings, a speculative theory has circulated online suggesting the comet's jet activity appears to pulse like a heartbeat. Space agencies caution that there is currently no verified evidence of any rhythmic pattern in the emissions, which remain consistent with normal cometary behaviour.

Clear Evidence From Hubble

Hubble's July images, released in partnership with NASA and the ESA, show a distinct coma, a cloud of gas and dust, surrounding a solid nucleus. NASA's initial analysis confirms the object is shedding material as solar radiation heats its surface, a hallmark of cometary activity rather than an asteroid or inert body. The images reveal a teardrop-shaped dust envelope and a faint tail, affirming that 3I/ATLAS is both active and composed of sublimating ices.

Spectral and photometric studies by multiple observatories, including the James Webb Space Telescope, indicate the comet is unusually rich in carbon dioxide, with traces of water ice, carbon monoxide and metal-bearing dust. These materials are believed to have formed in a stellar environment beyond our Solar System.

Recent ground-based images, compiled by astrophotographers Satoru Murata and Francois Kugel in the United States, show multiple jets extending both towards and away from the Sun, including an anti-tail and a longer collimated tail. The observations reinforce that 3I/ATLAS is actively shedding material, consistent with standard cometary behaviour.

The 'Heartbeat' Hypothesis

The suggestion that the comet exhibits a heartbeat-like rhythm arises from observations of intermittent gas jets with a supposed 16.16-hour cycle like a heartbeat, according to Avi Loeb. Some astronomers have noted that if the nucleus is elongated or fractured, rotation could cause active regions to rotate in and out of sunlight, producing bursts of gas and dust that appear uneven.

Other explanations include stresses accumulated over millions of years in interstellar space, which may trigger sporadic eruptions when previously shielded volatiles are exposed to solar radiation. Time-lapse images can give the impression of a repeating pulse, even though no periodic pattern has been confirmed. NASA and ESA emphasise that such jet behaviour is common among comets and does not indicate any internal clock or rhythmic mechanism.

🚨: On December 19th, the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS will reach its closest point to Earth ─ with a strange ‘Heartbeat’ pulse pic.twitter.com/KMx0Zl9oE5 — All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) December 3, 2025

The so-called “heartbeat” is not a mystery at all when you step outside the narrow sublimation model.

Objects like 3I/ATLAS do not brighten because of random heating. They pulse because they carry internal oscillatory structure.

A metallic, differentiated interstellar body will… — NMSI - Oscillating Physics (@PCosmologist) December 4, 2025

🚨 3I/ATLAS: BREATHING!



XRISM observation just blew the lid off off 3I/ATLAS..



• Its normal light pulses every 8 hours (heartbeat)



• Its X-rays pulse in the exact same rhythm (XRISM satellite)



• Its blue-green shell peels in perfect rings the exact same size and timing.… pic.twitter.com/7MvxwT0cwB — 3I/ATLAS WHISTLE BLOWER (@3IATLASEXPOSED) December 4, 2025

Insights From an Interstellar Comet

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the jet activity, researchers say the comet is already providing rare insight into the formation of small icy bodies in other star systems. Its unusually high concentration of carbon dioxide sets it apart from most Solar System comets studied to date.

While claims of a heartbeat-like pulse remain speculative, scientists agree that 3I/ATLAS represents one of the most scientifically valuable interstellar objects ever observed. Its passage is expected to deepen understanding of how material forms and evolves beyond the Solar System, offering a rare opportunity to study matter forged around another star.