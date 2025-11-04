Better late than never! Kim Kardashian is interested in the controversial 3I/ATLAS that has been taking over social media platforms by storm for weeks. Although the interstellar object may have crossed her radar late, she received a nearly immediate response from the NASA administrator and an invitation from Avi Loeb to join his research team.

Avi Loeb Invites Kim Kardashian To His 3I/ATLAS Research Team

Avi Loeb, a theoretical physicist and astrophysicist at Harvard University and the head of the Galileo Project, has been studying 3I/ATLAS since the interstellar object was detected in the Solar System in July 2025. Loeb, in his recent post on Medium, invited Kim Kardashian to join his research team on 3I/ATLAS after the reality star asked about it on social media.

Loeb titled his recent blog, 'Kim Kardashian is Welcome to Join my Research Team on 3/ATLAS.' In his blog, Loeb said he was more than willing to share all the anomalies they discovered about the cosmic body with the Kardashians star.

So far, the anomalies include 3I/ATLAS' retrograde trajectory, its massive nucleus that's a million times bigger than 1I/'Oumuamuam, its unprecedented extreme negative polarisation, and its colour as it approaches the sun. Loeb also acknowledged how its direction coincides with the radio Wow! Signal.

Additionally, Loeb pointed out 3I/ATLAS' gas plume, which 'contains much more nickel than iron' and only 4% water by mass. Water is among the primary elements of comets, and it was minimal in the much-talked-about cosmic body.

The Skims founder's name was also mentioned during Loeb's interview with Natasha Zouves on NewsNation. The interviewer said they should get Kardashian to raise their questions to NASA because the reality star is likely to receive an immediate response.

Kim Kardashian Asks The 'Tea' On 3I/ATLAS

Kim Kardashian recently made headlines due to her theory about the moon landing. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that she wasn't convinced the 1969 moon landing was real.

'I think it didn't happen,' Kardashian said.

Her statement immediately made headlines and prompted a response from NASA. Sean Duffy, NASA Acting Administrator and US Secretary of Transportation, reacted to Kardashian's statement on X, saying 'we've been to the moon before...6 times!' to debunk Kardashian's conspiracy theory.

The reality star replied to Duffy and redirected the topic to 3I/ATLAS. 'Wait.... what's the tea on 3I Atlas?!?!!!!!!!?????' Kardashian asked.

Duffy did not disappoint Kardashian; he replied, saying it was a 'great question.' He went on to explain how 3I/ATLAS is the 'third interstellar comet to pass through our solar system.'

The NASA acting administrator also assured Kardashian that most rumours about it were not true. 'No aliens. No threat to life here on Earth,' Duffy added.

X Users Criticise Sean Duffy For Responding To Kim Kardashian

While it was great for Sean Duffy to immediately respond to Kim Kardashian's query about 3I/ATLAS, it raised some eyebrows because they felt that NASA was being selective in who to response to.

One X user said, Duffy 'will go down in history as the one who never answered Avi Loeb's request to release pictures from 3I/ATLAS,' but 'swiftly responded to Kim Kardashian's concerns about the matter.'

Another user said Duffy's move was 'not a good look.' Another, however, believed that he responded to Kardashian because the latter has 'millions of followers,' so it was the best platform to reassure everyone that 'there is no threat on Earth.'

Loeb mentioned in his blog that Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna requested 'full disclosure of the highest resolution images of 3I/ATLAS' taken by NASA's HiRise camera on the same day Kardashian tweeted. He also requested access to the data from the Principal Investigator of the HiRise camera.

Unfortunately, unlike Kardashian, Loeb did not receive any response from NASA.