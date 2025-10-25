A physicist has ignited alarm online by suggesting a newly discovered interstellar object may be changing its path to approach Earth. Dr John Brandenburg posted a sensational message on X (formerly Twitter), warning the object, 3I/ATLAS, to 'Depart in Peace or Depart in Pieces.'

His alarming post, which quickly gained traction, issued a direct threat: 'Approach Earth & there will be War and God is with US'. Brandenburg, who claims 'We know about Mars', linked to his personal website. This extraordinary claim has set the stage for a dramatic confrontation, not with aliens, but with official space agencies who say his warning is completely false.

Dr. John Brandenburg Issues 'War' Threat Over 3I/ATLAS

Brandenburg's tweet taps into a deep-seated fear of interstellar visitors. The object 3I/ATLAS is only the third known interstellar object ever detected passing through our solar system. Its alien origin is not in dispute. NASA itself confirms the object 'clearly originates from outside our solar system'.

However, Brandenburg's claim that it is changing trajectory is what has caused panic. His message implies the object is not just a passive comet but perhaps an intelligently controlled craft. His threat, 'Depart in Peace or Depart in Pieces,' is a stark departure from the scientific community's excitement, treating the visitor as a potential hostile force.

NASA Insists Comet 3I/ATLAS 'Poses No Threat To Earth'

In direct contradiction to Brandenburg's warning, NASA has released a detailed fact sheet on the comet. The US space agency is unequivocal. 'Comet 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth and will remain far away', the agency stated firmly.

NASA's orbital calculations show the object will not come anywhere near our planet. Its closest approach is projected to be about 170 million miles, or 270 million kilometres, away. That is significantly further away from us than the Sun.

The comet, first spotted on 1 July 2025 by the ATLAS survey telescope in Chile, is being tracked by numerous NASA assets, including the Hubble and Webb telescopes. None of these official observations support the idea of a trajectory change.

Scientists are studying the object, which is confirmed to be an active comet with an icy nucleus, not an asteroid. NASA's Hubble telescope has already estimated its nucleus to be no larger than 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometres) across, though it could be as small as 1,444 feet.

The comet is currently cruising toward a flyby of Mars in early October. It will then reach its closest point to the Sun, just inside the orbit of Mars, around 30 October 2025. After that, it will venture past Jupiter in March 2026 on its way back out of our solar system, 'never to be seen again'.

Despite NASA's comprehensive data, Dr Brandenburg's alarming warning continues to circulate, leaving the public caught between a scientist's dire threat and an official agency's calm reassurance.

