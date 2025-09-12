When Nina Dobrev and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White ended their three-year relationship in 2025, fans were shocked. The couple had shared sun-soaked holidays, mountain adventures, and plenty of red-carpet smiles. But breakups, even for celebrities, are tough, and often a chance to reset and rediscover yourself.

If you're wondering how to bounce back, here are five self-care moves, inspired by Nina and Shaun, that are practical, fun, and surprisingly uplifting.

Why Moving Your Body Can Brighten Your Mood

Exercise is one of the most effective ways to recover emotionally. According to the NHS, 150 minutes of moderate activity per week reduces stress and improves mood. Nina swears by yoga and Pilates to stay grounded, while Shaun rides waves and carves snowy slopes to clear his mind.

You don't need Olympic-level discipline to feel better:

Roll out a comfy yoga mat for stretching or morning flows.

Try resistance bands for quick, fun home workouts.

Explore fitness apps like Kic App and Nike Run Club that combine mindfulness with movement.

Even a short walk in the park can release endorphins and help you feel more in control.

How Sprucing Up Your Space Can Spark Joy

A breakup can leave your home feeling heavy with memories. But small changes can make a big difference. Research from the University of Manchester found that simple design tweaks improve wellbeing by up to 15%. Nina has shared her love of curating a calm home, showing how environment and mood are connected.

Try:

Fresh bedding to signal a new chapter (Fine Bedding, Next).

Houseplants that purify the air and add a splash of colour.

Aromatherapy diffusers with lavender, shown to reduce stress in clinical studies.

Redecorating isn't about erasing the past; it's about creating a space that feels like your personal sanctuary.

Why Prioritising Mental Health Speeds Recovery

Heartbreak can put serious strain on mental wellbeing. The BBC reports that one in six UK adults experience depression or anxiety each year, often triggered by life changes. After Nina and Shaun's split, fans shared supportive messages online, proving that community matters.

Ways to nurture your emotional health include:

Journalling to organise thoughts and track progress.

Meditation apps like Headspace that guide breathing and focus.

Online therapy platforms for professional guidance at home.

The NHS confirms that talking therapies help manage stress and anxiety. One therapist said: 'Breakups can feel like losing part of your identity. Therapy provides a safe space to rebuild and reframe.'

How Solo Adventures Can Rebuild Confidence

Nina and Shaun travelled extensively together, from beaches to snowy peaks. Travelling after a breakup is not just about leisure; it restores independence and builds self-trust.

Ideas include:

A weekend road trip to discover a new UK town.

A cultural city break.

Upgrading travel essentials like durable carry-on luggage.

Per Statista, UK residents took 19 million domestic overnight trips in 2023, showing meaningful adventures don't require faraway destinations. Creating new memories through travel helps shift focus from what was lost to what is possible.

Why Personal Growth Is the Ultimate Glow-Up

Every ending provides space for reinvention. Nina is focused on new acting projects, while Shaun has branched into business. Your growth doesn't have to be dramatic, it can be playful and rewarding.

Try:

Online courses, many starting at £50 ($62).

Hobbies like painting, cooking, or writing.

Reading personal development books to inspire resilience.

Redirecting energy into passions turns heartbreak into opportunity, and yes, it's empowering.

Moving Forward With Fun and Confidence

Breakups hurt, but they can also be exciting. By moving your body, refreshing your home, nurturing your mind, travelling, and growing creatively, you can turn heartbreak into a fresh start.

Self-care isn't indulgence, it's your toolkit for bouncing back, feeling stronger, and enjoying life again.