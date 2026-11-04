Senator Jon Ossoff won re-election in Georgia on Tuesday, defeating Republican Representative Mike Collins and handing Democrats a key Senate seat, as fan-made TikTok edits branding him a heartthrob drew attention online among younger US voters.

The Associated Press called the race for Ossoff on Tuesday night, confirming a win that kept the Georgia seat in Democratic hands and strengthened the party's push for control of the Senate. The 39-year-old Democrat had led Collins in most public polls through the autumn.

Collins, backed by President Donald Trump, had cast the senator as too liberal for Georgia, and the campaign turned unusually personal, with the two trading sharp insults in debates and on social media.

Yet the contest's final stretch played out on social media as well as through policy debates. For months, fan-made clips of Ossoff at rallies and Senate hearings have circulated on TikTok and Instagram, re-cut like edits of pop stars and actors.

One viral video drew comments calling him 'Holy Daddy' and praising his 'presidential swag', the kind of reaction more common for celebrities than sitting senators.

The Thirst Edits Explained

Reporting by The 19th, republished by Salon in September, documented how Ossoff became arguably the most thirsted-after Senate candidate online. Creators compared him to fictional television presidents, joked about how he looked in glasses, and set rally footage to pop tracks.

One edit carried the line 'Someone said he walks like it's heavy', as the trend spread beyond niche online audiences alongside his growing national profile.

Memes as Campaign Fuel

Democratic strategists told The 19th the trend is more than a joke. They framed the edits as no-cost publicity and a low-pressure gateway that could turn idle scrolling into donations, volunteering, and votes.

The Democratic National Committee has posted its own flattering edits of Ossoff and other millennial candidates, and even a TMZ reporter once asked him on camera about his online reputation.

Some organisers have printed buttons and merchandise so supporters can recognise one another at Ossoff's rallies.

The 2028 Question

The attention feeds a bigger storyline. Ossoff has been floated as a possible 2028 presidential contender and a rare breakout communicator for a party searching for younger leaders, though he has said he is not running.

His team has leaned into polished, multi-camera rally livestreams that give editors plenty of material, even as he avoids re-sharing the edits himself.

Georgia's status as a premier battleground only sharpens the speculation about his future, particularly as Democrats weigh their options for the next election.

What Young Voters Learn

For a US audience, the Ossoff phenomenon shows how looks, memes, and short-form video can shape civic life, fundraising, and the way future candidates are built online.

A Republican-aligned super PAC also ran ads mocking his spending on hair and makeup, using artificial intelligence to depict beauty treatments. Ossoff condemned the AI-generated imagery.

The 19th reported that other prospective contenders are already leaning into their looks.

The lesson is blunt. In 2026, attention is the first vote a candidate has to win, and Ossoff just proved he can hold it.