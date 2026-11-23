Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat and former public health official, stated during a Sunday appearance on NBC News' Meet the Press that plans were under way to meet Donald Trump and JD Vance about healthcare reform. He proposed guaranteed lifelong healthcare under a name intended to appeal to Trump, 'the ultimate Trump card'.

Medicare for All was central to El-Sayed's Michigan Senate campaign against Republican Mike Rogers, alongside promises to remove money from politics and increase the money in people's pockets. His proposed discussions connect that campaign platform with his stated willingness to work across party lines.

Speaking to presenter Kristen Welker, El-Sayed described conversations he hoped would advance those priorities. His remarks did not establish a meeting date or an agreed healthcare package.

Abdul El-Sayed Sets Out His Approach to Trump Talks

El-Sayed, who has openly criticised Trump and Vance, framed his willingness to speak with them around his responsibilities to voters. He maintained that cooperation could involve either party, provided it advanced the commitments on which he campaigned.

'I'm looking forward to those conversations about what we can do together, whether it's with Democrats or Republicans.'

Welker: Any plans to meet with JD Vance or Trump?



El-Sayed: Those plans are in the works. I’m open to speaking with anybody. The people in the state elected me to serve them and I will work with anyone who is ready get money out of politics, put money in pockets, and pass… pic.twitter.com/1XXoAvUVJF — Acyn (@Acyn) November 22, 2026

He attributed the possibility of cooperation to a signal from Trump, drawing on his experience playing lacrosse to explain how he intended to approach their political differences.

'The president has signaled openness to the opportunity. I played lacrosse growing up, and I was always taught you play the ball, not the man,' he stated.

That description of Trump's position came from El-Sayed. His comments did not establish that Trump or Vance had endorsed Medicare for All or accepted the proposal.

The Lifelong Healthcare Card Abdul El-Sayed Proposed

El-Sayed's pitch centred on a card that would guarantee healthcare throughout a person's life without premiums, co-payments or deductibles. He linked that proposal to the prospect of Trump securing a lasting legacy.

'If the president is serious about leaving a lasting legacy, there is nothing better than the ultimate Trump card,' El-Sayed stated.

'A card that they can have in their back pocket from the moment they are born to the moment that they pass away that guarantees them the healthcare that has been so elusive in this country without premiums, copays and deductibles.'

He also indicated that the name attached to comprehensive healthcare reform mattered less to him than whether it delivered guaranteed healthcare. His proposed Trump branding accompanied that willingness to consider a different name for the outcome he sought.

Abdul El-Sayed Keeps Campaign Priorities in View

El-Sayed placed healthcare alongside the other elements of his campaign slogan, linking cross-party discussions to the priorities he had presented to Michigan voters. His comments expressed willingness to hold those conversations without outlining a negotiated agreement.

'My job is to make sure we are advancing the goal to get everybody in this country healthcare.'

The account of the interview does not set out financing arrangements or a legislative timetable. Those details remain unspecified in the proposal described, as do the practical arrangements for a meeting with Trump and Vance.

El-Sayed also identified Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen as someone willing to discuss the proposal. He described guaranteed healthcare as the objective against which any eventual package should be assessed.

'I care that the people of this country finally have the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare in this country.'