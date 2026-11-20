Former US President Barack Obama urged incoming Democrats to accept ideological disagreements within their party, citing his support for Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed as an example of why shared values should outweigh differences on individual issues.

Obama recalled that some people questioned his backing of El-Sayed because the candidate had disagreed with him on certain issues. He replied that political allies did not need to agree on everything, joking that his wife also thinks he is an idiot on a range of subjects.

Obama made the remarks while addressing incoming Democratic House members in Washington on Thursday, November 19. He praised the class's diversity and said generational change was coming to the party.

Obama Cited Abdul El-Sayed To Defend Democratic Differences

Recalling his campaigning for El-Sayed in Michigan, Obama said some people had questioned his support because El-Sayed considered him wrong on certain issues.

'My wife disagrees with me, and definitely thinks I'm an idiot on a bunch of stuff,' Obama said. 'But this is part of the progression that I described.'

'When I was president, when I ran for president, the country was at a certain phase,' he said. 'I'm pushing against certain constraints that existed at that time.'

Obama said later generations should build on the space his administration had created and push further.

El-Sayed campaigned on universal health care and a wealth tax on billionaires. His position on Israel also fuelled tensions with Democratic primary rival Haley Stevens, a staunch supporter of Israel who endorsed Republican Mike Rogers days before the election.

Rogers, backed by President Donald Trump, portrayed El-Sayed as a communist and sought to tie him to te******m.

Democrats Should Push Beyond His Policy Record, Former President Says

Obama cited health care and economic policy as areas where Democrats should debate how to advance shared goals.

He described the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as 'a starter home' rather than a final solution. He said 50 million people had used and benefited from it, but some still fell through gaps in the system because of illness.

'There are better systems than the ones we've got,' Obama said, adding that the ACA had been 'jerry-rigged on top of a legacy system' because that was what his administration could secure.

He said his administration raised taxes on the wealthy and shifted funding towards domestic priorities, but inequality remained.

'As long as everybody understands that you're on the same team, and that your job is to figure out how the team wins, and the American people win, then you should welcome that,' he said.

He said disagreements within the class would reflect the people in members' districts, and urged them to listen to colleagues with different views.

Barack Obama Warned Lawmakers Against Losing Touch With Constituents

Obama warned against letting national political debates and media appearances distract lawmakers from constituents.

During his first year as a senator, he avoided national press and held 39 town hall meetings in Illinois.

Obama credited former aide Pete Rouse with teaching him constituent service.

Rouse helped junior staff edit responses and trained the office to reply within two days, he said.

Obama said constituents needed to feel heard when they believed they had little influence over institutions shaping their lives.

'At the very least, if their congressman knows they're there and cares about them, you know that that can help generate the kind of hope that we're going to need,' he said.