Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed criticised US campaign finance laws on Thursday, 19 November, after Elon Musk admitted he felt 'pretty foolish' about spending heavily in the 2026 midterm elections.

Musk made the remarks at The New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday, joining interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin remotely from China.

El-Sayed responded to an interview clip on X, writing, 'What's truly foolish is that our laws let him do it.' His post echoed a central promise of his Senate campaign, limiting the influence of wealthy donors and outside political groups.

El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's 3 November Senate election. He is due to take office when the new Congress convenes in January 2027.

Democrats are expected to control both chambers then, while Republicans remain in control until the current Congress ends.

Abdul El-Sayed Made Money in Politics a Campaign Priority

El-Sayed's campaign platform lists 'Money Out of Politics' as its first priority. It calls for restrictions on outside political spending, public election funding and campaign spending caps. It also addresses household costs and healthcare.

Federal Election Commission filings show that America PAC, a super PAC founded by Musk, reported more than $5 million in independent expenditures opposing El-Sayed. Its filings also record spending in support of Rogers. Those expenditures were not direct contributions to his campaign, and the records do not establish coordination between the PAC and the candidate.

The Washington Post estimated Musk's 2026 midterm spending at $446 million in a review of campaign finance records. Musk did not provide a total during the DealBook interview, so the estimate is not one he confirmed.

What Abdul El-Sayed's Criticism Means Under US Law

The Federal Election Commission distinguishes direct contributions to candidates from independent expenditures by outside groups.

Super PACs may accept unlimited contributions from eligible individuals, corporations, labour organisations and political committees. Restrictions apply to certain donors, including foreign nationals and federal contractors.

Super PACs may independently spend to support or oppose candidates, and those expenditures are not subject to candidate contribution limits. They must not be made in consultation or cooperation with a candidate, an authorised campaign committee or a political party committee. El-Sayed criticised the rules permitting large-scale independent spending, but did not accuse Musk or America PAC of breaking the law.

At the summit, Musk said he felt foolish about spending so much without seeing much return. He added that the results might have been worse without his spending and said he would probably have spent less if he could repeat the cycle.

He said his aim was to ensure Republicans controlled at least one of the presidency, the House, or the Senate in 2029, preserving checks and balances.

Musk said he devoted little personal attention to the races, focusing instead on SpaceX and Tesla. He described himself as 'ideologically quite moderate' and said, 'I'm not MAGA', adding that he did not support blind adherence to Republican Party policies.

Some Reddit commenters questioned that description, pointing to Musk's earlier 'Dark MAGA' remark at a 2024 Trump rally. The comments represent one strand of online criticism, not wider public opinion.

Musk previously served as a special government employee and senior adviser to President Donald Trump. The Government Accountability Office said he did not hold a position in the US DOGE Service. The White House said he left his government role in May 2025.