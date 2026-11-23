A Democratic donor says Kathy Hochul's political operation has sent four fundraising requests since her re-election, including one invoking Donald Trump, prompting the accusation that the president is being used to solicit cash.

Hochul defeated Republican Bruce Blakeman, the Nassau County executive, in the 3 November election by approximately 20 percentage points, securing a second elected four-year term. She has not announced plans to run again in 2030, but fundraising appeals have continued since the vote.

Donor Criticises Post-Election Appeals

One Democratic donor told the New York Post they had received four requests for money since Election Day, including one on Sunday, 22 November.

'It's ridiculous,' the donor said.

'Slamming Trump is just an excuse to raise more money,' the donor added, criticising the campaign's continued appeals so soon after its victory.

The newspaper reported the remarks on 22 November. The donor was not identified, and the accusation reflects that contributor's assessment, rather than evidence of what motivated the fundraising messages.

Hochul's victory gave her another term in Albany. Her political organisation can continue raising funds without formally launching a campaign for another election, so the appeals do not, by themselves, establish that she intends to seek a third elected term.

John Kaehny, executive director of government watchdog Reinvent Albany, offered a different interpretation of the fundraising activity.

'Hochul is a political fundraising animal. Why stop?' he told the newspaper.

Kaehny suggested contributions could eventually help the New York Democratic Party or other Democratic candidates running in 2028. He also raised the possibility that funds could support Hochul's legislative agenda, including efforts to promote proposals facing organised opposition.

Those potential uses have not been confirmed as the campaign's plans. The donor alleged that Trump criticism was being used to solicit money, while Kaehny described several possible political uses for the contributions. Neither account identifies a confirmed future campaign in 2030.

Trump Features Prominently in Fundraising Messages

In one message attributed to Friends for Kathy Hochul, the governor referred to her working-class upbringing, describing her father's job at a steel plant and her mother's efforts to support their family and neighbours in Lackawanna.

She linked that account to her determination to oppose Trump and Republicans in Washington, presenting her political stance as part of a longer commitment to families facing economic pressure.

Another message asked supporters to contribute before a mid-month deadline. A linked donation page offered amounts of up to $1,000 (€910 and £762), according to the Post.

The campaign's focus on Trump also echoed Hochul's re-election strategy. During the race against Blakeman, she repeatedly sought to connect her Republican opponent to the president and his agenda.

In a separate appeal, Hochul warned supporters that a New York filing deadline was approaching and said her fundraising figures would subsequently become public. She cast the disclosure as a measure of whether supporters remained engaged after November's election, urging them to sustain opposition to the president's policies.

That argument is a campaign appeal, not independent evidence that Trump was monitoring the fundraising totals or that the money would finance a 2030 bid. The article provides no confirmation of how the money will be spent or whether Hochul plans to run again.

Hochul's campaign did not comment when contacted by the New York Post. For now, the available information establishes that fundraising appeals continued after her victory, but not that they are part of a planned 2030 campaign.