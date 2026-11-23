Laura Loomer has accused the Trump administration of abandoning its campaign promises after Vice President JD Vance's office confirmed it had reached out to Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to arrange a meeting.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on 22 November, the conservative activist questioned why the administration would engage with someone she repeatedly accused of having links to Islamist groups. She also warned that the country was heading in the wrong direction, writing, 'Our country is doomed'.

The controversy centres on an apparent change in the administration's approach to El-Sayed. Loomer, a prominent Trump supporter, argued that the proposed conversation contradicted the president's previous campaign rhetoric about the Michigan Democrat. Her criticism also extended to Vance, whom she accused of sending conflicting messages about El-Sayed's political positions and alleged associations.

Laura Loomer Questions Trump's Stance on Abdul El-Sayed

Loomer opened one of her posts by questioning the administration's willingness to engage with El-Sayed, writing, 'Why would the Trump administration want to work with a jihadist who signed a pledge in support of the Muslim Brotherhood?'

She then invoked Trump's campaign speeches, claiming the president had repeatedly portrayed El-Sayed as a jihadist with alleged terrorist connections. Loomer questioned why someone she accused of having such associations would now be considered for a meeting with the vice president.

'We just listened to countless campaign speeches in which President Trump talked about how @AbdulElSayed is a jihadi with ties to terrorists and how he shouldn't be allowed to have a security clearance because of his ties to Islamic terrorists,' she wrote.

Why would the Trump administration want to work with a jihadist who signed a pledge in support of the Muslim Brotherhood?



We are not a serious country.



We just listened to countless campaign speeches in which President Trump talked about how @AbdulElSayed is a jihadi with ties… https://t.co/3o6SZXDMla pic.twitter.com/FoW9X2dHAT — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 22, 2026

Her criticism also brought El-Sayed's previous remarks about Vance's wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, into the dispute. Loomer accused the Michigan politician of making derogatory sexual comments about her, questioning why the vice president would now be prepared to speak with him.

Loomer further questioned whether the administration had abandoned its previous position on El-Sayed now that the election was over.

She did not provide evidence in her posts to substantiate her allegations about El-Sayed's purported terrorist connections or alleged Muslim Brotherhood affiliation. These claims remain accusations made by Loomer and should not be interpreted as established findings.

Why JD Vance Is Open to Meeting El-Sayed

The proposed meeting followed comments Vance made during a Monday appearance on Fox News. Speaking to host Laura Ingraham, the vice president indicated he was prepared to work with El-Sayed if the incoming senator wanted to cooperate with the administration.

'If Abdul El-Sayed wants to work with me and the president to make those people's lives better, he's going to find us very much a willing partner,' Vance said on The Ingraham Angle.

El-Sayed subsequently welcomed the prospect of a conversation. In a post on X, he tagged Vance and wrote, 'For me, it will always be about serving working people. I look forward to the conversation'.

For me, it will always be about serving working people. I look forward to the conversation, @VP. https://t.co/n24LALcuiO — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 17, 2026

According to The Hill, Vance's office contacted El-Sayed's team to arrange a meeting after learning that the incoming senator was interested in speaking with him. El-Sayed's team also confirmed that the vice president's office had reached out.

The apparent willingness to find common ground marks a notable change following their bitter campaign exchanges. Vance had previously described El-Sayed as 'very, very evil', while Trump repeatedly attacked the Democrat during the election campaign.

That history is precisely what Loomer seized upon. She questioned why the administration would now be willing to engage with a politician whom its leaders had previously portrayed as a threat.

'This is absolutely an abomination and I didn't vote for this bullsh*t,' Loomer continued, expressing her frustration with the administration's apparent willingness to engage with El-Sayed.

Her criticism reflects growing frustration among some Trump supporters over the prospect of cooperation with a political opponent following the Republicans' electoral defeat.