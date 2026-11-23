US President Donald Trump reposted a universal healthcare proposal from Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed days after the White House dismissed it as 'Medicare for None'. Trump shared a screenshot of El-Sayed's post on Truth Social on Saturday, 21 November, featuring a mock-up of a gold-coloured insurance card bearing the president's name and the label 'TrumpCare'. He did not add a caption.

The proposal calls for guaranteed public health insurance for every American while allowing people to retain private coverage. El-Sayed has presented it as an opportunity for Trump to secure a major healthcare deal with Democrats and attach his name to the programme. Earlier that day, Trump told Fox News that Republicans and Democrats could achieve 'tremendous things' by working together on healthcare.

El-Sayed Pitches Universal Healthcare as TrumpCare

El-Sayed first shared mock-ups of the gold-coloured cards on X on 12 November, writing: 'Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave.'

The Democrat, who campaigned on a Medicare for All proposal, later explained that his preferred model would guarantee access to public health insurance without eliminating private plans. He compared the system to public education, where everyone has access to state-funded schools, but families can still choose private alternatives.

'Everybody is entitled to a public school,' he said. 'Some people send their kids to private schools, but the next day, if they wanted to, they could send their kids to public schools. Everybody is entitled to it.'

El-Sayed said he supported Senator Bernie Sanders' single-payer legislation but did not want to take existing private insurance away from Americans.

After Trump's repost, he replied on X: 'Let's get to work, then. Ready when you are @realDonaldTrump.' He also said discussions with Trump and Vice President JD Vance were 'in the works'.

White House Previously Dismissed Medicare for All

The president's decision to repost the proposal came despite the White House's earlier opposition to the broader Medicare for All approach.

White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster had described the plan as a 'radical Democrats' socialist proposal for a government takeover of healthcare', arguing that it would undermine access to medical services. She said the proposal should instead be called 'Medicare for None'.

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana also rejected the idea, arguing that El-Sayed's numbers did not work and that Americans would not support a fully government-run healthcare system.

Peggy Flanagan Backs 'TrumpCare' Branding

Minnesota senator-elect Peggy Flanagan supported the proposal on CNN's State of the Union, saying she would accept using Trump's name if it helped secure universal healthcare.

'If we have to call it TrumpCare to get it across the finish line, that's fine by me,' she said. Flanagan added that reversing cuts to Medicaid and food assistance would be her immediate priority.

The proposal faces significant political hurdles, including opposition from Republicans and divisions among Democrats over whether healthcare reform should replace private insurance or expand public coverage alongside it. Trump's repost has brought El-Sayed's pitch into the national debate, but the president has not publicly endorsed its specific provisions.