A Texas watchdog has accused US attorney Aaron Reitz of intimidating Democratic lawmakers with warning letters, prompting him to defend a preliminary inquiry into whether their planned investigations of President Donald Trump's associates could breach federal law.

In an interview with CBS News Texas published on Sunday, 22 November, Reitz said he had opened an inquiry into whether the proposed investigations could violate federal civil rights laws. He said it was preliminary, and distinguished potentially unlawful activity from ordinary congressional oversight.

Reitz sent letters to Democratic senators Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren and Elissa Slotkin, and California congressman Robert Garcia. They have discussed investigations if Democrats take control of Congress in January. The letters also demanded that recipients preserve documents relating to their proposed inquiries.

Reitz Questions Legality of Planned Investigations

Reitz argued the lawmakers' remarks suggested plans going beyond a 'legitimate legislative purpose'. He acknowledged Congress's oversight powers but said hearings must not be used to punish people or companies because of their associations with Trump.

He cited Sections 241 and 242 of Title 18 of the US Code. They address conspiracies against constitutional rights and the deliberate deprivation of rights under colour of law, respectively. Reitz suggested that investigations targeting private associates could infringe First Amendment protections for freedom of association.

But he stopped short of alleging that the lawmakers had committed a crime. No criminal charges were reported in connection with the letters.

Congress can investigate matters serving a legislative purpose, while the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause protects legislative acts. Whether the proposed conduct would exceed those protections remains disputed.

Blumenthal said his work to uncover corruption would continue with 'undiminished determination'. Slotkin accused Trump and the Justice Department of threatening her, and vowed not to back down.

Watchdog Accuses Prosecutor of Misusing Authority

Campaign for Accountability submitted its complaint to the State Bar of Texas on 16 November. It asked regulators to examine whether Reitz had breached professional rules governing prosecutors and lawyers, including restrictions on threatening unsupported criminal charges or deliberately burdening third parties without justification.

The organisation cited letters concerning Blumenthal's scrutiny of donations to a White House ballroom project, Slotkin's comments about official immunity and Warren's planned investigations into companies. It argued that legitimate congressional inquiries should not prompt prosecutorial threats.

Reitz dismissed the complaint as 'entirely baseless' and suggested the watchdog's donors had encouraged it, without providing supporting evidence in the CBS interview.

'I stand by what I've done,' he said. 'I've acted with the highest degree of professionalism,' he added, challenging critics to pursue action against his Texas law licence.

The complaint is an allegation, not a finding that Reitz breached professional rules.

Reitz took office as US attorney for the Southern District of Texas in July after losing the Republican primary for Texas attorney general. Federal judges appointed him to the position; his earlier Senate confirmation was for a separate Justice Department role.

Colin Allred, Democratic congressman-elect for Texas's newly drawn 33rd District, said Reitz should prioritise crime, cartels and human trafficking rather than confront lawmakers.

Allred represented Texas's 32nd District from 2019 to 2025 and lost the 2024 Senate race to Republican Ted Cruz. He is returning to Congress in January and said Democrats must pursue oversight while also addressing voters' cost-of-living concerns.