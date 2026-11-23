A New York lawmaker has been identified as the man in a viral clip showing his eyes rolling upwards during Mayor Zohran Mamdani's press conference at City Hall on 20 November. Jordan Wright, a Democratic member of the New York State Assembly, has responded to the footage, dismissing online speculation that he was anything other than human.

The clip had attracted 5.1 million views on X at the time of writing. It shows Wright standing behind Mamdani as the mayor speaks. For a split second, Wright's eyes appear to roll upwards, making the whites of his eyes prominent before his expression returns to normal.

BACKGROUND ATTENDEE'S EYES turning COMPLETELY WHITE for SPLIT SECOND during MAYOR MAMDANI'S NYC PRESS CONFERENCE goes VIRAL



REAL FOOTAGE from the official livestream leaves viewers SPOOKED



X USERS debate whether it's a 'REPTILIAN', an 'ALIEN' or simply a 'CAMERA GLITCH' pic.twitter.com/eC0TawMBpc — RT (@RT_com) November 22, 2026

The press conference concerned Mamdani's plan to close the Rikers Island jail complex by 2032. The unusual eye movement, rather than the mayor's announcement, became the focus of the footage circulating online.

Mamdani Press Conference Clip Fuels Reptilian Theories

On X (formerly Twitter), some users resorted to science-fiction and conspiracy theories to explain the footage. One account joked that Wright's movement showed 'gills' and that he needed oxygen. Another called it 'a demonic manifestation', while others simply posted 'Demons' or insisted, 'That's not a real human being'.

He wasn’t blinking. Those were his gills. He needed oxygen. Now if you would look right here. pic.twitter.com/ZOzkYmkwkR — Cody T Daniel (@CodyTDaniel) November 22, 2026

The reptilian and alien labels also appeared. One user simply wrote 'Reptile', while another posted, 'Mamdani's friend's may be a bit more alien than we thought.'

Mamdani's friend's may be a bit more alien than we thought.🧐🤨



That is Jordan Wright, NY State Assemblyman, District 70, Harlem. @jordanjgwright



Jeepers Creepers, Jordan. Where'd you get those peepers?🧐😳 https://t.co/nSpamk8WhS — Gaslight Hall Of Fame (and honorable mentions) (@GasLight_HOF) November 22, 2026

Not everyone accepted the more outlandish interpretations. A separate post urged viewers to watch the full footage, claiming that '40 people' appeared to be 'glitching out' throughout the recording.

watch the whole real video There's like 40 people glitching out the whole time — Stanton (@StantonsLab) November 22, 2026

Users debated whether the moment was an unusual eye movement, a camera artefact or something more fanciful. However, there is no verified evidence that Wright's eyes physically changed colour or that the footage captured anything paranormal.

A comparison with the original 1080p livestream from the Mayor's Office showed that the exaggerated white-eye appearance in the circulating clip resulted from zooming and image recompression. The original footage shows Wright rolling his eyes, with his eyelids still visible.

Jordan Wright Responds to the Viral Video

Wright addressed the speculation in a statement to the New York Post. 'I have no idea what was going on in that video. I'm really not sure,' he said.

He pointed to his public work as evidence of his humanity, adding: 'Obviously I'm a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem.'

'I can't speak to any reptiles or aliens,' he added.

Who Is Jordan Wright?

The Assembly biography identifies Wright as the son of former Assemblyman Keith L.T. Wright and the grandson of former New York Supreme Court Judge Bruce Wright.

Wright represents New York's 70th Assembly District in Harlem. According to his official New York State Assembly biography, he graduated from Syracuse University in 2017 with a degree in psychology, worked as an educator and later served as chief of staff to New York City Council member Yusef Salaam. He took his Assembly seat in January 2025 and also served on his local community board.

Wright and State Senator Cordell Cleare championed the allocation in New York State's 2026-27 capital projects budget for the WE ACT Environmental Justice Center in Harlem. The funding will help complete construction and equip the centre for its programmes. According to WE ACT, the facility is currently under construction in West Harlem and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.