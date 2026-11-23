Laura Loomer has criticised Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin's overseas trip, questioning why his wife accompanied him as the United States dealt with widespread technology disruptions and a separate federal investigation involving Representative Ilhan Omar.

The right-wing activist's objections have intensified scrutiny of Mullin's schedule after several technical failures disrupted American aviation, banking and communications services. However, there is no evidence that his wife's reported presence violated government travel rules.

Laura Loomer Questions Mullin's Diplomatic Trip

Journalist Pablo Manríquez reported in Migrant Insider on Thursday, 19 November, that Mullin had left the previous day for a five-day trip to Jordan, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates. Mullin had appeared before a House committee on Wednesday, 18 November, where lawmakers questioned the administration's response to recent outages.

Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court said King Abdullah II received Mullin on Friday, 20 November. They discussed bilateral co-operation and regional developments.

On Saturday, 21 November, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Mullin in Abu Dhabi. The Emirates News Agency said their discussions covered strategic co-operation and developments in the Middle East.

Why is DHS Secretary Markwayne Muslim’s wife traveling with him on his trip to the Middle East when the US is still dealing with major outages and Ilhan Omar is still walking the halls of Congress?



Very weird. pic.twitter.com/LluHBMAcjQ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 23, 2026

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Mullin on Sunday, 22 November. Reports of the meeting described discussions about bilateral relations and regional transport links.

Loomer criticised the trip in social media posts, accusing Mullin of neglecting security concerns at home. She used derogatory anti-Muslim language and asserted that hostile foreign actors were responsible for the outages. The material reviewed did not substantiate those allegations.

Questions about Christie Mullin's reported participation have not been accompanied by verified evidence of wrongdoing. Available reports do not establish whether she travelled, whether she had an official role, who paid for her travel or what arrangements were approved.

Ilhan Omar Investigation Draws Separate Scrutiny

Loomer's criticism came amid a federal investigation involving Ilhan Omar, a Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota.

Federal agents searched Omar's Washington home on 12 October as part of an investigation into possible fraud involving her family's immigration paperwork. The search has been reported by the Associated Press and Reuters.

Omar has denied wrongdoing and described the investigation as politically motivated. A search or investigation does not establish that a crime has been committed. The material reviewed does not link the investigation to Mullin's overseas visit.

Mullin Addresses Technology Outages

Before leaving, Mullin discussed the disruptions on Fox News' Hannity on Monday, 16 November. The incidents included a Federal Aviation Administration ground stop, as well as separately reported problems involving Microsoft and financial institutions.

Mullin said he had consulted cybersecurity officials and did not believe the outages were connected. 'I can tell you with 98% certainty we're not seeing the cyberattack,' he told host Sean Hannity.

He also referred to an unnamed technology specialist's suggestion that advanced artificial intelligence could interfere with computer systems. That remained a speculative explanation, not an established finding.

At a congressional hearing on 18 November, officials likewise said they had no indication the incidents were coordinated. Their assessment did not establish a single cause for the disruptions.

The incidents raised questions about federal preparedness, but officials cautioned against treating simultaneous failures as proof of hostile activity without further technical evidence.

The reporting reviewed provides no conclusive evidence of a coordinated cyberattack and does not establish misconduct connected with Mullin's travel arrangements.