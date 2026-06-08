Long-running rumours about Donald Trump wearing adult diapers have resurfaced once more, this time sparked by footage of the 79-year-old president appearing to struggle to stand as he walked off an NBC 'Meet the Press' interview on Sunday. The clip, which circulated widely on X, showed Trump leaving the set mid-interview after a heated confrontation with host Kristen Welker — days before his 80th birthday.

The footage prompted a fresh wave of mockery online, with a number of users pointing specifically to his gait as supposed evidence for the allegations. 'Trump has trouble standing up as he WALKS OUT of his interview with Kristen Welker,' one post on X read. Others were more pointed: 'He was weighed down by his full diaper,' wrote one user, while another added, 'In Trump's defence, the weight of that full adult diaper probably threw his balance off' — comments that reflect the wider pattern of unverified social media speculation on the topic.

Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper. pic.twitter.com/ka0seNQM0E — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 27, 2026

How the Interview Ended

Trump stormed out of his 'Meet the Press' interview after a verbal sparring match with Welker over claims of election fraud. Tensions rose when Welker pressed him on whether, despite bipartisan resistance, he planned to push ahead with his $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponisation' fund — intended to protect individuals who claimed persecution by the federal government, including those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot.

The exchange turned sharply personal. Trump told Welker she was 'either crooked or stupid,' before declaring, 'You're a one-sided crooked network. Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.' He then removed his microphone and left the room. The interview had been recorded in Wisconsin on Friday before airing on Sunday morning.

Where the Rumours Began

The diaper allegations are not new and have followed Trump for years. They trace back to unsubstantiated claims made by Noel Casler, a stand-up comedian who has claimed, without corroboration, that he worked on 'The Apprentice' for six years. In a video posted in November 2020, Casler alleged that Trump 'would often soil himself on "The Apprentice" set,' adding: 'I saw it first-hand in the 2000s on "Celebrity Apprentice" in the late 2000s, and we'd have to stop the show and change him.' IBTimes UK has been unable to independently verify Casler's employment on any Trump-associated production.

NBC and 'The Apprentice' production company did not respond to requests for comment at the time. The White House has since formally denied the specific allegations, and no independent medical confirmation has ever been produced.

The CBS Incident and the April Resurgence

This is not the first time in 2026 the rumours have trended. In April, Trump sat for an interview with CBS's Norah O'Donnell on '60 Minutes,' during which social media users noticed what they described as a large protrusion at the back of his suit trousers. Singer Bill Madden wrote on X at the time: 'Trump, sitting during his "60 Minutes" interview shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper.' Madden offered no evidence for his assertion and is not a medical professional. No official explanation was provided for what viewers observed, and the White House did not issue a statement.

Casler's video was originally posted by MeidasTouch, an anti-Trump Super PAC. His IMDb page makes no reference to his employment on any shows associated with Trump. His claims have never been independently verified, and the allegations remain firmly in the category of unsubstantiated social media speculation.

The rumours tend to resurface whenever Trump's physical movements draw public attention — and Sunday's walkout gave fresh fuel to a cycle that has repeated itself throughout his presidency. Trump, who turns 80 this week, has faced ongoing scrutiny over his health and physical condition, though he has consistently maintained he is in good health.

No credible medical evidence supports the diaper claims. What the NBC walkout did confirm, however, is that the footage of Trump's exit — however it is interpreted — is likely to be dissected online for days to come.