The first Somali referee ever selected to officiate at a men's FIFA World Cup has been denied entry to the United States, ending his tournament involvement just days before kickoff.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan, Africa's reigning Men's Referee of the Year, was stopped after arriving at Miami International Airport from Istanbul and reportedly detained for around 11 hours before being placed on a return flight.

He had been selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and held what he described as a valid visa, though US authorities disputed his admissibility. FIFA later confirmed he would not take part in the tournament.

The decision has sparked international controversy, with Somali officials calling it a blow to football's principles of merit and fair play.

Landmark Moment No More

Artan had been set to become the first Somali official ever to referee at a men's World Cup, a landmark moment widely celebrated across African football.

The case has also drawn wider attention because it highlights the tension between FIFA's global selection system and the power of host nations to control entry.

While FIFA organises the tournament and appoints officials, final access remains subject to immigration approval by the host country. US authorities cited unspecified 'vetting concerns' but have not publicly provided details.

The incident comes amid increased scrutiny of travel and security screening ahead of the 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Who Is Omar Artan?

Artan is widely regarded as one of Africa's leading referees.

In 2025, he was named the Confederation of African Football's Men's Referee of the Year after years of officiating at the highest levels of the continental game.

His experience includes Africa Cup of Nations matches and CAF Champions League fixtures, and his selection for the World Cup was seen as the pinnacle of his career.

For Somalia, it was also a historic breakthrough, marking rare representation on football's biggest stage.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has previously described him as 'a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis'.

What Happened at Miami Airport?

According to FIFA, Artan was refused entry on arrival in the United States despite holding a visa linked to his World Cup appointment.

He was detained for around 11 hours before being removed on a flight back to Istanbul, where he had been based in recent months.

The episode marked a sudden end to a journey years in the making, with Artan effectively ruled out of the tournament before officiating a single match.

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Why Was Entry Denied?

US Customs and Border Protection said Artan was deemed inadmissible following an inspection that raised unspecified 'vetting concerns.'

Administration officials later claimed screening checks had flagged alleged associations with individuals linked to terrorist organisations.

No public evidence has been released to support those claims, and Artan has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The lack of detail has fuelled debate over transparency in high-level sporting travel decisions and raised concerns about how visa vetting may impact international events.

FIFA Confirms World Cup Absence

FIFA later confirmed that Artan would not be permitted to train or officiate at the World Cup, stressing that immigration decisions are made solely by host governments.

His exclusion has renewed scrutiny of entry procedures ahead of the 2026 tournament, where players, officials and staff from multiple countries have already faced reported visa and travel complications.

Somalia Rallies Behind Referee

News of Artan's exclusion triggered widespread reaction in Somalia, where he is widely regarded as a trailblazer and a symbol of national progress in global sport.

Somali officials criticised the decision, arguing it undermines football's principles of fairness and merit.

Ciise Aden Abshir, a senior adviser to Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports and former national team captain, said Artan was 'among Africa's most respected referees and deserves the support of the entire football community.'

Public reaction online reflected broader global debate, with discussions spreading across social media platforms including Reddit.

One Reddit user wrote: 'I really feel for him, you can't choose where you are born. If this was Russia or Qatar he would have no problem.'

@espnfc Somalian referee Omar Artan received a hero’s welcome when he landed back home today 👏 Artan, who was named Africa’s best male referee in 2025, was set to be the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a World Cup after making FIFA’s final list for the tournament, which was announced two months ago. (🎥 nasrahbashirali) ♬ original sound - ESPN FC

Supporters also welcomed Artan upon his return to Mogadishu, praising his achievements despite the setback, while others framed the decision as part of wider concerns over immigration policy and fairness in international sport.

Artan thanked supporters and said he hoped the incident would not end his journey at football's highest level.